Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Not So Sober
Not So Sober does easy, breezy tops and shirts for every occasion in every style starting at ₹899. Check out their awesome collection from classic checks to bright neons. They can be worn when vacationing to the beach or even to the office.
Sort By
Filters
clear all
Discount
10% and above
23
20% and above
23
30% and above
20
40% and above
5
50% and above
4
Price
₹500 to ₹999
16
₹1000 to ₹1499
7
Ratings
& Up
7
& Up
7
& Up
7
& Up
7
Not So Sober's Products
sort
SORT
filter
FILTER