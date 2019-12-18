Stone Metal Scissors

Stone Metal Scissors uses acrylic, precious stones, feather, tassels and gleaming metals to create gorgeous earrings, pendants and necklaces. Their 9 to 5 collection's sure to step up your outfit.

  • Sort By

    Filters

    clear all

  • Discount

    12
    2
    1
    1
    1

  • Price

    12
    2
    2
    8

  • Ratings

    1
    1
    1
    1

  • Colors

Stone Metal Scissors's Products