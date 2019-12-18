Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
ZECTANGLE
Obsessed with statement jewellery? Then you have to check out this best-selling brand. They do SUPER clean, origami-motif themed accessories - pendants, necklaces, earrings and rings - all coated with a bold 92.5 sterling silver.
Sort By
Filters
clear all
Price
₹1000 to ₹1499
1
₹1500 to ₹1999
4
Ratings
& Up
1
& Up
1
& Up
1
& Up
1
ZECTANGLE's Products
sort
SORT
filter
FILTER