Bars
image - GYLT
Bars

GYLT

Gylt - The Hidden Gem In Bengaluru
Hennur
Cafes
image - Trapeze
Cafes

Trapeze

You've Got To Check Out This Cafe In Hennur That Is Made From Shipping Containers
Hennur
Pubs
image - Straight Up
Pubs

Straight Up

Tuck Into Kadala Curry And Down LITs At This Rooftop Pub With Day Long Happy Hours All Week
Hennur
Home Décor Stores
image - Alpha Designer Cane
Home Décor Stores

Alpha Designer Cane

This Cane Furniture Studio On Hennur Cross Is Wowing Us With Its Cute Tables & Bar Stools
Hennur
Cafes
image - Hill Station Cafe
Cafes

Hill Station Cafe

Cookies, Shakes And That Perfect Date: Hillstation Cafe Is Your Bae
Hennur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Koel's Pizzeria
Fast Food Restaurants

Koel's Pizzeria

Koel’s Pizzeria For Cheesy, Thin-Crust Pizzas That Please Your Tummy And Pocket
Hennur
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - The Milkshake Theory
Juice & Milkshake Shops

The Milkshake Theory

Green Apple To Red Velvet Shakes Served In Glass Bulbs: You'll Love This New Milkshake Kiosk
HBR layout
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Jethro's
Fast Food Restaurants

Jethro's

Nice Buns: This Restaurant In Hennur Sells Some Of The Best Burgers In The City!
Kalyan nagar
Cafes
image - Avista Cafe Pizzeria
Cafes

Avista Cafe Pizzeria

Make Your Way To Avista Home Cafe For Some Amazing Food & Desserts
Kalyan nagar
Pet Care
image - Jeru's Lovin Vacation Home For Pets
Pet Care

Jeru's Lovin Vacation Home For Pets

This Animal Lover Has Turned Her Home Into A Shelter & A Boarding Place For All Kinds Of Furry Friends
HBR layout
Tattoo Parlour
image - The Pumpkin Patch
Tattoo Parlour

The Pumpkin Patch

Tattoo Newbie, Or Sleeve Lover Hit Up Our Favaourite Tattoo Artist In Town
Kalyan nagar
Sports Venues
image - Bangalore Football Turf
Sports Venues

Bangalore Football Turf

Crazy About Football? Then Rush To The Bangalore Football Turf To Enjoy A Game With Your Buddies!
Kalyan nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Natural Living
Home Décor Stores

Natural Living

Rosewood Sofas To Cycle Lamps: This Furniture Store Does Both Classic & Quirky
Kalyan nagar
Cafes
image - The Elephant Bowl Restro Cafe
Cafes

The Elephant Bowl Restro Cafe

Fond Of Cozy Corners? Consider This Newly Opened Cafe In Kalyan Nagar
HBR layout
Casual Dining
image - Samrajya
Casual Dining

Samrajya

Drop By This Place To Explore Good Maharashtrian Food!
Furniture Stores
image - Urban Habits
Furniture Stores

Urban Habits

High Back, Wing Chairs And Comfy Recliners: This Local Brand Custom Makes The Coolest Chairs
HBR layout
Clothing Stores
image - FBB
Clothing Stores

FBB

Revamp Your Wardrobe With Stylish Clothes & Accessories From This Store
Kalyan nagar
Hostels
image - FF21
Hostels

FF21

Floating Suitcase Shelves To Birdcage Lamps: This Co-Living Space Has Plenty of Decor Hacks
HBR layout
Salons
image - Bounce
Salons

Bounce

Give Your Mane A Dose of Bounce and Elasticity with Olaplex
Kammanahalli
Dessert Parlours
image - Mugful Of Stories
Dessert Parlours

Mugful Of Stories

This Cafe In Kalyan Nagar Specialises In Mug Cakes And They Have Chocolate Churros Too
Kalyan nagar
Clothing Stores
image - The Fairytale Bridal Boutique
Clothing Stores

The Fairytale Bridal Boutique

Customise Or Rent Your Wedding Gown At This Fairytale Boutique In Kammanahalli
Kalyan nagar
Lounges
image - Hoppipola
Lounges

Hoppipola

Kammanahalli, Get Set To Welcome Hoppipola's Third Outlet In The City
Kalyan nagar
Accessories
image - The Accessories
Accessories

The Accessories

Guys! Pick Up Your Daily, Fashion Accessories From This Budget-Friendly Store In Kammanahalli
Kalyan nagar
Casual Dining
image - Sigree Global Grill
Casual Dining

Sigree Global Grill

Kalyan Nagar Has A New Venue For Some Amazing Grill Cuisines
Kalyan nagar
Casual Dining
image - Cafe Myodo
Casual Dining

Cafe Myodo

Mixed Berry Shakes And DIY Doughnuts: Hit Up Cafe Myodo In Kalyan Nagar
Kalyan nagar
Sports Venues
image - Arena 43
Sports Venues

Arena 43

Rain Or Shine: This Indoor Sports Arena Is All The Fun You Need On A Lazy Day
Kalyan nagar
