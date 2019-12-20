Explore
Hennur
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Hennur
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Dessert Parlours
Boutiques
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Sports Venues
Bars
Bars
GYLT
Gylt - The Hidden Gem In Bengaluru
Hennur
Cafes
Cafes
Trapeze
You've Got To Check Out This Cafe In Hennur That Is Made From Shipping Containers
Hennur
Pubs
Pubs
Straight Up
Tuck Into Kadala Curry And Down LITs At This Rooftop Pub With Day Long Happy Hours All Week
Hennur
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Alpha Designer Cane
This Cane Furniture Studio On Hennur Cross Is Wowing Us With Its Cute Tables & Bar Stools
Hennur
Cafes
Cafes
Hill Station Cafe
Cookies, Shakes And That Perfect Date: Hillstation Cafe Is Your Bae
Hennur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Koel's Pizzeria
Koel’s Pizzeria For Cheesy, Thin-Crust Pizzas That Please Your Tummy And Pocket
Hennur
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
The Milkshake Theory
Green Apple To Red Velvet Shakes Served In Glass Bulbs: You'll Love This New Milkshake Kiosk
HBR layout
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Jethro's
Nice Buns: This Restaurant In Hennur Sells Some Of The Best Burgers In The City!
Kalyan nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Avista Cafe Pizzeria
Make Your Way To Avista Home Cafe For Some Amazing Food & Desserts
Kalyan nagar
Pet Care
Pet Care
Jeru's Lovin Vacation Home For Pets
This Animal Lover Has Turned Her Home Into A Shelter & A Boarding Place For All Kinds Of Furry Friends
HBR layout
Tattoo Parlour
Tattoo Parlour
The Pumpkin Patch
Tattoo Newbie, Or Sleeve Lover Hit Up Our Favaourite Tattoo Artist In Town
Kalyan nagar
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Bangalore Football Turf
Crazy About Football? Then Rush To The Bangalore Football Turf To Enjoy A Game With Your Buddies!
Kalyan nagar
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Natural Living
Rosewood Sofas To Cycle Lamps: This Furniture Store Does Both Classic & Quirky
Kalyan nagar
Cafes
Cafes
The Elephant Bowl Restro Cafe
Fond Of Cozy Corners? Consider This Newly Opened Cafe In Kalyan Nagar
HBR layout
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Samrajya
Drop By This Place To Explore Good Maharashtrian Food!
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Urban Habits
High Back, Wing Chairs And Comfy Recliners: This Local Brand Custom Makes The Coolest Chairs
HBR layout
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
FBB
Revamp Your Wardrobe With Stylish Clothes & Accessories From This Store
Kalyan nagar
Hostels
Hostels
FF21
Floating Suitcase Shelves To Birdcage Lamps: This Co-Living Space Has Plenty of Decor Hacks
HBR layout
Salons
Salons
Bounce
Give Your Mane A Dose of Bounce and Elasticity with Olaplex
Kammanahalli
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Mugful Of Stories
This Cafe In Kalyan Nagar Specialises In Mug Cakes And They Have Chocolate Churros Too
Kalyan nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
The Fairytale Bridal Boutique
Customise Or Rent Your Wedding Gown At This Fairytale Boutique In Kammanahalli
Kalyan nagar
Lounges
Lounges
Hoppipola
Kammanahalli, Get Set To Welcome Hoppipola's Third Outlet In The City
Kalyan nagar
Accessories
Accessories
The Accessories
Guys! Pick Up Your Daily, Fashion Accessories From This Budget-Friendly Store In Kammanahalli
Kalyan nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sigree Global Grill
Kalyan Nagar Has A New Venue For Some Amazing Grill Cuisines
Kalyan nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cafe Myodo
Mixed Berry Shakes And DIY Doughnuts: Hit Up Cafe Myodo In Kalyan Nagar
Kalyan nagar
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Arena 43
Rain Or Shine: This Indoor Sports Arena Is All The Fun You Need On A Lazy Day
Kalyan nagar
