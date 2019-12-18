Explore
Jalla
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Jalla
Hidden Gem
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Boutiques
Accessories
Home Décor Stores
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Meco Kartopia
Rev It Up At Meco Kartopia, India’s First International Go-Karting Track
Jalla
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Kabab Studio - Goldfinch Hotel
Grilled Treats And A Bountiful Buffet At The Kabab Studio
Seshadripuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sea Rock
Seafood Lovers, Try Pomfret Masala, Prawn Ghee Roast & More At Sea Rock
Seshadripuram
Food Stores
Food Stores
Sree Sivananda General Stores
An Old Bangalore Secret: Visit This Store For Freshly Ground Flours And Spices
Sheshadripuram
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Richie Rich
Richie Rich For Its Fluffy As A Cloud Softies, Thick Milkshakes And Old School Vibes
Sheshadripuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The London Curry House - The Royale Senate
Shiv Sagar Has A Fine Dining Restaurant In The Heart Of The City. Yes, It's Vegetarian
Gandhi Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Hotel Janardhan
Hotel Janardhan: Have Your Fill Of Sagoo Masala Dosas and Hot Jamuns Here
Gandhi Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Prive
Step Aside Ladies! This Designer Boutique On Crescent Road Caters Only To Men
Sheshadripuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Atlas World Cafe - Vividus Hotel
A Well-Curated Menu With Cuisines From Across The Globe!
Gandhi Nagar
Boutiques
Boutiques
Blue Pin
Shop Peplum Tops, Breezy Dresses And Kurtas At This Store
Gandhi Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
South Ruchis Square - Hotel Raceview
South Indian Breakfast Is A Ritual
Gandhi Nagar
Fabric Stores
Fabric Stores
Warp & Weft
Men, Look Red Carpet Ready With Bespoke Outfits From This Store
Seshadripuram
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
Art Materials
This Store Is One That Artists Will Soon Call Their Dream Home
Seshadripuram
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Kaali Dori
Palazzo Sarees To Tulle Lehengas: Quirk Up Ethnic Wear With Fusion Styles
Gandhi Nagar
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath
Oldie But Goldie: From Paintings To Flea Markets, There's Plenty Going On At The Iconic CKP
Seshadripuram
Bars
Bars
R Bar - Renaissance Hotel
Renaissance Of Weekend Brunch
Race cource Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Umesh Dosa Point
Umesh Dosa Point In Seshadripuram Serves The Tastiest South Indian Delicacies In Town
Seshadripuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Lush - Renaissance Hotel
Savour The Flavours From The Kitchens Of Nizam At Renaissance Bengaluru
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Corner House Ice Cream
Indulge In Death By Chocolate At This Dessert Parlour
Sheshadripuram
Libraries
Libraries
Quills Library
Malleswaram Folks, Did You Know About This Quaint Library With An Annual Membership Of INR 200?
Seshadripuram
Hotels
Hotels
The Taj West End
Live In Luxury Cottages In A Tropical Paradise At This Iconic Hotel Or Get Married Here!
Gandhi Nagar
