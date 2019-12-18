Jalla

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Jalla

Sports Venues
image - Meco Kartopia
Sports Venues

Meco Kartopia

Rev It Up At Meco Kartopia, India’s First International Go-Karting Track
Jalla
Casual Dining
image - The Kabab Studio - Goldfinch Hotel
Casual Dining

The Kabab Studio - Goldfinch Hotel

Grilled Treats And A Bountiful Buffet At The Kabab Studio
Seshadripuram
Casual Dining
image - Sea Rock
Casual Dining

Sea Rock

Seafood Lovers, Try Pomfret Masala, Prawn Ghee Roast & More At Sea Rock
Seshadripuram
Food Stores
image - Sree Sivananda General Stores
Food Stores

Sree Sivananda General Stores

An Old Bangalore Secret: Visit This Store For Freshly Ground Flours And Spices
Sheshadripuram
Dessert Parlours
image - Richie Rich
Dessert Parlours

Richie Rich

Richie Rich For Its Fluffy As A Cloud Softies, Thick Milkshakes And Old School Vibes
Sheshadripuram
Casual Dining
image - The London Curry House - The Royale Senate
Casual Dining

The London Curry House - The Royale Senate

Shiv Sagar Has A Fine Dining Restaurant In The Heart Of The City. Yes, It's Vegetarian
Gandhi Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hotel Janardhan
Fast Food Restaurants

Hotel Janardhan

Hotel Janardhan: Have Your Fill Of Sagoo Masala Dosas and Hot Jamuns Here
Gandhi Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Prive
Clothing Stores

Prive

Step Aside Ladies! This Designer Boutique On Crescent Road Caters Only To Men
Sheshadripuram
Casual Dining
image - Atlas World Cafe - Vividus Hotel
Casual Dining

Atlas World Cafe - Vividus Hotel

A Well-Curated Menu With Cuisines From Across The Globe!
Gandhi Nagar
Boutiques
image - Blue Pin
Boutiques

Blue Pin

Shop Peplum Tops, Breezy Dresses And Kurtas At This Store
Gandhi Nagar
Casual Dining
image - South Ruchis Square - Hotel Raceview
Casual Dining

South Ruchis Square - Hotel Raceview

South Indian Breakfast Is A Ritual
Gandhi Nagar
Fabric Stores
image - Warp & Weft
Fabric Stores

Warp & Weft

Men, Look Red Carpet Ready With Bespoke Outfits From This Store
Seshadripuram
Stationery Stores
image - Art Materials
Stationery Stores

Art Materials

This Store Is One That Artists Will Soon Call Their Dream Home
Seshadripuram
Clothing Stores
image - Kaali Dori
Clothing Stores

Kaali Dori

Palazzo Sarees To Tulle Lehengas: Quirk Up Ethnic Wear With Fusion Styles
Gandhi Nagar
Art Galleries
image - Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath
Art Galleries

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath

Oldie But Goldie: From Paintings To Flea Markets, There's Plenty Going On At The Iconic CKP
Seshadripuram
Bars
image - R Bar - Renaissance Hotel
Bars

R Bar - Renaissance Hotel

Renaissance Of Weekend Brunch
Race cource Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Umesh Dosa Point
Fast Food Restaurants

Umesh Dosa Point

Umesh Dosa Point In Seshadripuram Serves The Tastiest South Indian Delicacies In Town
Seshadripuram
Casual Dining
image - Lush - Renaissance Hotel
Casual Dining

Lush - Renaissance Hotel

Savour The Flavours From The Kitchens Of Nizam At Renaissance Bengaluru
Dessert Parlours
image - Corner House Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours

Corner House Ice Cream

Indulge In Death By Chocolate At This Dessert Parlour
Sheshadripuram
Libraries
image - Quills Library
Libraries

Quills Library

Malleswaram Folks, Did You Know About This Quaint Library With An Annual Membership Of INR 200?
Seshadripuram
Hotels
image - The Taj West End
Hotels

The Taj West End

Live In Luxury Cottages In A Tropical Paradise At This Iconic Hotel Or Get Married Here!
Gandhi Nagar
