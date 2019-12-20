Explore
Kothanur
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kothanur
Hidden Gem
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Food Stores
Gyms
Home Décor Stores
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Oriental Heirlooms
Revamp Your Home With Balinese Furniture And Decor Pieces From Here
Kothanur
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Agon Sports
Baddy, Swimming Or Snooker: Hennur Peeps, Get Up And Get Moving At This Activity Space
Kothanur
Gyms
Gyms
Once More CrossFit
Once More Crossfit In Narayanpura For Their Friendly Trainers And Weekend Workouts Of The Day
Narayanapura
Cafes
Cafes
Chai 3:16
Chai 3:16 Is Where You Decide The Price Of The Tea, And Get Life Advice For Free
Narayanapura
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
CustHum
Create Your Own Personalised Furniture, Get It And Get A Cut For Your Creativity
HBR layout
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores
Pretty Patio
This Brand Is Behind Koramangala Social's Urban Jungle & They Supply Greens To Homes Too
Thanisandra
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Taawoon Restaurant
Coco Chicken And Delish Seafood, This Restaurant Is Worth The Money
Narayanapura
Cafes
Cafes
The Daily Bean
Head To This Cafe For A Salted Caramel Mocha Cappuccino That You Will Not Forget
Hennur
Cafes
Cafes
Hill Station Cafe
Cookies, Shakes And That Perfect Date: Hillstation Cafe Is Your Bae
Hennur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Koel's Pizzeria
Koel’s Pizzeria For Cheesy, Thin-Crust Pizzas That Please Your Tummy And Pocket
Hennur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Yellow Tree
The Yellow Tree's Decor Speaks More Than Food
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
The Yellow Dwelling
Floral Quilts To Sheer Drapes: This Decor Label Is Home Linen Central
Visthar
Pubs
Pubs
Straight Up
Tuck Into Kadala Curry And Down LITs At This Rooftop Pub With Day Long Happy Hours All Week
Hennur
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Design Circle
This Studio In Hennur Is All About Bespoke Furniture That’s Sustainable And Eco Friendly
Visthar
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
XLR8 - Indoor Sports Arena
Climbing, Football And The City's Only Mini Golf Space, It's Game On At This Sports Arena
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Turanj
This Hidden Gem Near Jakkur Has Unbelievable Biryanis & Authentic Delhi Food Ever!
RK Hegde Nagar
Food Courts
Food Courts
Cold Smith Ice Creams
All You Dessert Lovers Head To Cold Smith For Your Ice Cream Cravings
Nagawara
Boutiques
Boutiques
Movi
Head To This Ethnic Store In Elements Mall For Some Retail Therapy!
Nagawara
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Khadi Bhandar
Add Elegance To Your Home With These Cultural Artefacts From Khadi Bhandar
Nagawara
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Campus Sutra
India’s Second Favorite Sutra Is Here, And You Don’t Want To Miss Out On It
Nagawara
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Coldsmith Ice Cream
I Scream You Scream Ice Scream
Nagawara
Cafes
Cafes
Tea Break
Rainy Day Plans: Indulge In Chai & Maggi At This New Cafe
Nagawara
