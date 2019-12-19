Revamp Your Home With Balinese Furniture And Decor Pieces From Here

If you love the look and feel of rustic, shabby-chic furniture, and want to have a collection that you can boast about at your next tea party, you have to check out Oriental Heirlooms in Kothnur. From grand dining tables and floral mirrors to bookshelves and decor pieces, you'll find it all here.

Some of our favourite pieces were a delicately carved drawer shelf, a rustic tripod lamp and a bench made of cane and teak that's perfect for any nook in your garden. Interestingly, a lot of the furniture and decor pieces in the store have been imported from places like Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. So you might come across something quirky like a rustic model ship from Bali or a figurine of a musician from Thailand -- these are all handcrafted and add a fancy touch to your home. Plus, you can show off that you're well travelled (even if you aren't!).

After you've had your fill of shopping or simply looking around the store, you can settle for a nice meal at the cafe right outside. Run by the owners of Oriental Heirlooms, the cafe is called Birds On The Tree Cafe. Sit under the canopy here and people watch while having your fill of quiches, pies and pancakes. Totally makes the trip to Kothnur worth it!