Food Stores
Baker's Needs
Baker's Needs

Baker's Needs

Dried Berries To Cake Gel, This Store In Kalyan Nagar Is Giving Us Major Baking Goals
Lingarajpuram
Delivery Services
Sprinkled
Sprinkled

Sprinkled

Macaroon Towers, Red Velvet Jars And Salted Carmel Loaf From Sprinkled Bakery
Kammanahalli
Travel Services
Goodwave Adventures
Goodwave Adventures

Goodwave Adventures

Join The Paddle Pushers Club At South India's First Kayaking School
Vivekananda Nagar
Cafes
Giselle Resto Cafe
Cafes

Giselle Resto Cafe

Indulge In Delectable Food & Spend Quality Time With Your Squad At This Cafe
Kammanahalli
Casual Dining
Thalassery Restaurant
Casual Dining

Thalassery Restaurant

Thalassery Cafe In Kammanahalli Will Sort Out All Your Kerala Snacks Needs
Kammanahalli
Clothing Stores
Brand Club
Brand Club

Brand Club

Boys, Stock Up On Hummel And Ed Hardy Merch At This Kammanahalli Export Surplus Store
Kammanahalli
Shoe Stores
IRich
IRich

IRich

This Kammanahalli Store Stocks Stylish Leather Shoes And Jackets Starting At INR 1,000
Kammanahalli
Fast Food Restaurants
Eatapita
Eatapita

Eatapita

Halloumi, Manakish & Labneh: This Middle Eastern Eatery In Kammanahalli Will Spoil You
St.thomas town
Salons
Looks Unisex Salon
Salons

Looks Unisex Salon

This Popular Delhi-Based Chain Has Opened Two Swanky Salons in The City
Maruthi Sevanagar
Sweet Shops
Mahalakshmi Sweets
Sweet Shops

Mahalakshmi Sweets

This Famous Sweet Shop Has A New Address & It Does Toothsome Mysore Pak
Kammanahalli
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Bangalore Shake Shop
Bangalore Shake Shop

Bangalore Shake Shop

Blueberry Cheesecake Milkshakes And B-Boying: Bangalore Shake Shop Is Happening
St.thomas town
Sweet Shops
Goji Nuts & Chocolates
Sweet Shops

Goji Nuts & Chocolates

This Store Is Heaven For Candies, Chocolates And Dry Fruits Of Every Imaginable Kind
Kammanahalli
Home Décor Stores
Shivanaa Decor
Shivanaa Decor

Shivanaa Decor

Swarovski Jars, & Vintage Décor: This Store Is All You Need To Gift Like A Pro
Kammanahalli
Casual Dining
Connie's Restaurant & Steakhouse
Casual Dining

Connie's Restaurant & Steakhouse

Juicy Steaks And Hefty Burgers Make Connie’s A Meat Lover’s Paradise
Kammanahalli
Home Décor Stores
Sai Handlooms
Sai Handlooms

Sai Handlooms

Sai Handlooms Will Satisfy The Rug Addict In You Within A Budget
Kammanahalli
Clothing Stores
Cotton Expo
Cotton Expo

Cotton Expo

The Cotton Expo In Banaswadi Is Where You Can Score Good Clothes At Throwaway Prices
Banaswadi
Bakeries
Patisserie Nitash
Bakeries

Patisserie Nitash

This Bakery Is One Of Cooke Town's Best Kept Secrets For Its Whisky & Kit Kat Cakes
Cooke Town
Cafes
Cafe D' Costa
Cafes

Cafe D' Costa

Fraser Town's Cafe Da Costa's Marble Cake, Puffs And 90s Prices Are Iconic
Frazer town
Fast Food Restaurants
Chubalas Curry & Rice
Chubalas Curry & Rice

Chubalas Curry & Rice

Naga Thalis And Fiery Chutneys At Chubalas Curry And Rice
Kammanahalli
Shoe Stores
Risali Fashion Leather Shoes
Shoe Stores

Risali Fashion Leather Shoes

Cole Haan, Nunn Bush And Stacy Adams At Half Price At This Export Surplus Shop In Kammanahalli
Kammanahalli
Handloom
Blooming Looms
Handloom

Blooming Looms

The Sarees At This Handloom Heaven In Kammanahalli Begin At Just INR 700
Kammanahalli
