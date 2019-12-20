Majestic

Home Décor Stores
Kismet Watch Company

Go Cuckoo Over These Traditional, Handcrafted Clocks From This Watch Company In Majestic
Majestic
Casual Dining
Fishland

Rawa Fried, Masala or Chilli: Hotel Fishland In Gandhinagar Is Legendary For Its Seafood
Majestic
Electronics
R. K. Photoguide

Canon, Nikon Or Sony: This Store In Gandhi Nagar Will Sort Out All Your Camera Needs
Gandhi Nagar
Accessories
Tip Top Bags

Get Your Bagwati On With Handbags, Clutches And Bagpacks From Here
Chickpet
Book Stores
Sapna Book House

Head To This Iconic Bookstore For Not Just Books Also Gifts!
Gandhi Nagar
Lightning Stores
Max Lights

Rope Lights & Filament Bulb Chandeliers: This Tiny Shop Stocks Lights Starting At Just INR 350
Koramangala
Clothing Stores
Peter England

We Found A Factory Outlet Store In Majestic With Discounts On Denim And Shirts 365 Days A Year
Chickpet
Clothing Stores
Pothys

Check Out This Iconic Brand's Eight-Floor Sari Store And Be Festive Ready Without Breaking The Bank
Gandhi Nagar
Clothing Stores
Groom Concepts

Here Comes The Groom: Lads, Ace Your Wedding Look With Designer Outfits From This Store
Home Décor Stores
Kingdom Of Lights

Light Up Your Home With Oriental Lanterns, Chandeliers And Fabric Lamps From This Store
Chickpet
Stationery Stores
RV Nadam & Co

Oldie But A Goldie: This 70-Year-Old Chickpet Store Will Rekindle Your Love For Fountain Pens
Chickpet
Fast Food Restaurants
SGS Non Veg - Gundu Pulav

Want To Eat Biryani At 8 AM? Hit Up This Hole-In-The Wall Eatery Near City Market
Chickpet
Fast Food Restaurants
SGS Non Veg - Gundu Pulav

Head To This Well Known Eatery Offering Amazing Pulav & Chicken Combos
Chickpet
Casual Dining
Lush - Renaissance Hotel

Savour The Flavours From The Kitchens Of Nizam At Renaissance Bengaluru
Sweet Shops
Jodhpur Sweets

From Kachoris To Khakras, Get Your Snack Fix From This Rajasthani Mithai Shop On Avenue Road
Chickpet
Bars
R Bar - Renaissance Hotel

Renaissance Of Weekend Brunch
Race cource Road
Clothing Stores
Kaali Dori

Palazzo Sarees To Tulle Lehengas: Quirk Up Ethnic Wear With Fusion Styles
Gandhi Nagar
Clothing Stores
Sri Varalakshmi Silk & Sarees

Get Your Fix Of Daily Wear Sarees From This Store, Starting At INR 200
Chickpet
Clothing Stores
Sheela Silks & Sarees

Fancy Lehengas Or Regular Kurtas, This Shop Will Have You Sorted From INR 200
Chickpet
Casual Dining
South Ruchis Square - Hotel Raceview

South Indian Breakfast Is A Ritual
Gandhi Nagar
Clothing Stores
Ronak International

Score Fancy Dress Materials On A Budget From Ronak International In Chickpet
Chickpet
Boutiques
Blue Pin

Shop Peplum Tops, Breezy Dresses And Kurtas At This Store
Gandhi Nagar
