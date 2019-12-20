Mysore Road

Cafes
image - RIP Cafe
Cafes

RIP Cafe

Hookah, Burgers And Snooker: This Biker-Themed Highway Cafe On Mysore Road Is Open 24/7
Mysore Road
Dhabhas
image - Hotel Guru
Dhabhas

Hotel Guru

Hitting Up Mysore? Make A Pit Stop At This Highway Brekkie Place For Fluffy Thatte Idlis
Mysore Road
Amusement Parks
image - Wonderla
Amusement Parks

Wonderla

Water Slides, Flash Towers And IMAX Screens: Feel Like A Kid Again At This Amusement Park
Mysore Road
Casual Dining
image - Vattika
Casual Dining

Vattika

Take A Day Trip To Malgudi With This Themed Restaurant Just An Hour Away From Bangalore
Mysore Road
Casual Dining
image - Maddur Tiffany's
Casual Dining

Maddur Tiffany's

You Have To Stop At Maddur Tiffanys For Car Service, Vadas And Coffee En Route Mysore
Madduru
