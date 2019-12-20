Explore
Neelasandra
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Neelasandra
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bars
Home Décor Stores
Boutiques
Bakeries
Religious Establishments
Hong Ci Monastery
For Inner Peace And Fresh Tofu, Austin Town Wins!
Neelasandra
Museums
Vimor Museum Of Living textiles
Get A Glimpse Of Ancient Weaves At The Museum Of Living Textiles
Victoria Layout
Schools & Colleges
A Green Venture
Turn Farmer For A Day, Go Organic Or Eco-Curate Your Home With A Green Venture
Shanti Nagar
Casual Dining
Little Chef
Little Chef In Victoria Layout Serves Up Tangra-Style Chinese Food On A Budget
Richmond Road
Classes & Workshops
The Hobby Place
Pottery, Theatre Or Warli Art, Pick Up Some New Hobbies At This Studio
Shanti Nagar
Classes & Workshops
Tsala Studio
Needles, Threads, And Everything In Between At This Crafty Hobby Studio
Shanti Nagar
Clothing Stores
Vimor
This Bungalow In Victoria Layout Has A Saree Boutique That Can Even Revive Your Grandmum's Favourite Saree!
Victoria Layout
Home Décor Stores
Saanchi Antiques & Treasures
Find Vintage Treasures At This Three-Storied Wonderland In Langford Town
Shanti Nagar
Cafes
The Cafe At Saanchi
The Café At Saanchi Is A Persian Delight Of Art
Shanti Nagar
Cafes
Istoria Cafe
All Day Breakfasts And Comfort Fare At This Curley Street Cafe
Richmond town
Furniture Stores
Artefacts
Enamel Crockery To Vintage Decor: Get Antiqueware At This 25-Year Old Studio In Victoria Layout
Victoria Layout
Sporting Goods Stores
Decathlon
Koramangala Peeps, Get Your Sports Fix With The New Decathlon Store That Opened In Your Hood
Koramangala
Casual Dining
Hyderabad Biryaani
Treat Yourself To Piping Hot Hyderabadi Biryani From This Restaurant
Victoria Layout
Casual Dining
Tragopan Restaurant
Thalis, Zutho And Pork: Get Your Fill Of Naga Delights At This Restaurant In Ejipura
Ejipura
Fast Food Restaurants
Makkah Cafe
Makkah Cafe: An Old World Tea House Serving Stellar Sulaimani Chai And Kova-Stuffed Dil Pasand
Richmond town
Markets
Johnson Market
Head To This Lesser Known Heritage Site To Celebrate The Holy Month Of Ramadan
Richmond town
Clothing Stores
Samyakk
Play Dress Up This Wedding Season With Outfits From Samyakk
Victoria Layout
Furniture Stores
Urban Magiq
Old Is Gold In This Family-Run Furniture Store That Sources Victorian And Post-Colonial Home Decor
Richmond town
Kitchen Supplies
PsyRays
Host A Fancy High Tea, Or Luxurious Luncheon With Painted Galss Tableware From This Brand
Richmond town
Casual Dining
Khazana Food Paradise
Go To Khazana Food Paradise For Local-Style Biryani And Kebabs
Richmond town
Home Décor Stores
East Lifestyle
Dreaming Of Decorating Your House?Check Out This Place For Some Insane Decors
Koramangala
