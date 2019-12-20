RK Hegde Nagar

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Turanj
Fast Food Restaurants

Turanj

This Hidden Gem Near Jakkur Has Unbelievable Biryanis & Authentic Delhi Food Ever!
RK Hegde Nagar
Furniture Stores
image - Ubyld
Furniture Stores

Ubyld

From Wine Racks To Wheel Crates, DIY Cute Furniture To Add To Your Home
RK Hegde Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Ghiza
Casual Dining

Ghiza

Khosh Mazaa Shami & Nalli Nihari: This Paktoon Family Hosts Special Lunches At Their Home
RK Hegde Nagar
Food Stores
image - Honey And Spice
Food Stores

Honey And Spice

Ditch Sugar For This Pure & Unprocessed Natural Sweetener By Honey And Spice
RK Hegde Nagar
Cafes
image - Charu Ki Tapri
Cafes

Charu Ki Tapri

Craving Home Food? Check Out This Cool Street Cafe Near Hegde Nagar
Bengaluru
Casual Dining
image - Taawoon Restaurant
Casual Dining

Taawoon Restaurant

Coco Chicken And Delish Seafood, This Restaurant Is Worth The Money
Narayanapura
Cafes
image - The Daily Bean
Cafes

The Daily Bean

Head To This Cafe For A Salted Caramel Mocha Cappuccino That You Will Not Forget
Hennur
Sports Venues
image - XLR8 - Indoor Sports Arena
Sports Venues

XLR8 - Indoor Sports Arena

Climbing, Football And The City's Only Mini Golf Space, It's Game On At This Sports Arena
Bars
image - GYLT
Bars

GYLT

Gylt - The Hidden Gem In Bengaluru
Hennur
Breweries
image - Byg Brewski Brewing Company
Breweries

Byg Brewski Brewing Company

The Largest Brewery In Asia Is Located Right Here In Bangalore
Visthar
Pubs
image - Straight Up
Pubs

Straight Up

Tuck Into Kadala Curry And Down LITs At This Rooftop Pub With Day Long Happy Hours All Week
Hennur
Home Décor Stores
image - The Yellow Dwelling
Home Décor Stores

The Yellow Dwelling

Floral Quilts To Sheer Drapes: This Decor Label Is Home Linen Central
Visthar
Gyms
image - Once More CrossFit
Gyms

Once More CrossFit

Once More Crossfit In Narayanpura For Their Friendly Trainers And Weekend Workouts Of The Day
Narayanapura
Furniture Stores
image - Design Circle
Furniture Stores

Design Circle

This Studio In Hennur Is All About Bespoke Furniture That’s Sustainable And Eco Friendly
Visthar
Cafes
image - Chai 3:16
Cafes

Chai 3:16

Chai 3:16 Is Where You Decide The Price Of The Tea, And Get Life Advice For Free
Narayanapura
Sports Venues
image - Agon Sports
Sports Venues

Agon Sports

Baddy, Swimming Or Snooker: Hennur Peeps, Get Up And Get Moving At This Activity Space
Kothanur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Koel's Pizzeria
Fast Food Restaurants

Koel's Pizzeria

Koel’s Pizzeria For Cheesy, Thin-Crust Pizzas That Please Your Tummy And Pocket
Hennur
Furniture Stores
image - Oriental Heirlooms
Furniture Stores

Oriental Heirlooms

Revamp Your Home With Balinese Furniture And Decor Pieces From Here
Kothanur
Community Groups
image - The Village Story
Community Groups

The Village Story

Free Terrarium Workshop @OFYT
Yelahanka
Parks
image - Rachenahalli Lake Park
Parks

Rachenahalli Lake Park

Head To This North Bangalore Lake Park For Early Morning Jogs And Fun Times With The Kiddies
Thanisandra
Gardening Stores
image - Pretty Patio
Gardening Stores

Pretty Patio

This Brand Is Behind Koramangala Social's Urban Jungle & They Supply Greens To Homes Too
Thanisandra
Cafes
image - Hill Station Cafe
Cafes

Hill Station Cafe

Cookies, Shakes And That Perfect Date: Hillstation Cafe Is Your Bae
Hennur
Casual Dining
image - The Yellow Tree
Casual Dining

The Yellow Tree

The Yellow Tree's Decor Speaks More Than Food
Food Courts
image - Aaha Andhra
Food Courts

Aaha Andhra

Biryani Freaks! Head To This Andhra Restaurant For A Whopping 16 Varieties Of The Dish
Nagawara
