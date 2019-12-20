Explore
RK Hegde Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in RK Hegde Nagar
Casual Dining
Turanj
This Hidden Gem Near Jakkur Has Unbelievable Biryanis & Authentic Delhi Food Ever!
RK Hegde Nagar
Ubyld
From Wine Racks To Wheel Crates, DIY Cute Furniture To Add To Your Home
RK Hegde Nagar
Ghiza
Khosh Mazaa Shami & Nalli Nihari: This Paktoon Family Hosts Special Lunches At Their Home
RK Hegde Nagar
Honey And Spice
Ditch Sugar For This Pure & Unprocessed Natural Sweetener By Honey And Spice
RK Hegde Nagar
Charu Ki Tapri
Craving Home Food? Check Out This Cool Street Cafe Near Hegde Nagar
Bengaluru
Taawoon Restaurant
Coco Chicken And Delish Seafood, This Restaurant Is Worth The Money
Narayanapura
The Daily Bean
Head To This Cafe For A Salted Caramel Mocha Cappuccino That You Will Not Forget
Hennur
XLR8 - Indoor Sports Arena
Climbing, Football And The City's Only Mini Golf Space, It's Game On At This Sports Arena
GYLT
Gylt - The Hidden Gem In Bengaluru
Hennur
Byg Brewski Brewing Company
The Largest Brewery In Asia Is Located Right Here In Bangalore
Visthar
Straight Up
Tuck Into Kadala Curry And Down LITs At This Rooftop Pub With Day Long Happy Hours All Week
Hennur
The Yellow Dwelling
Floral Quilts To Sheer Drapes: This Decor Label Is Home Linen Central
Visthar
Once More CrossFit
Once More Crossfit In Narayanpura For Their Friendly Trainers And Weekend Workouts Of The Day
Narayanapura
Design Circle
This Studio In Hennur Is All About Bespoke Furniture That’s Sustainable And Eco Friendly
Visthar
Chai 3:16
Chai 3:16 Is Where You Decide The Price Of The Tea, And Get Life Advice For Free
Narayanapura
Agon Sports
Baddy, Swimming Or Snooker: Hennur Peeps, Get Up And Get Moving At This Activity Space
Kothanur
Koel's Pizzeria
Koel’s Pizzeria For Cheesy, Thin-Crust Pizzas That Please Your Tummy And Pocket
Hennur
Oriental Heirlooms
Revamp Your Home With Balinese Furniture And Decor Pieces From Here
Kothanur
The Village Story
Free Terrarium Workshop @OFYT
Yelahanka
Rachenahalli Lake Park
Head To This North Bangalore Lake Park For Early Morning Jogs And Fun Times With The Kiddies
Thanisandra
Pretty Patio
This Brand Is Behind Koramangala Social's Urban Jungle & They Supply Greens To Homes Too
Thanisandra
Hill Station Cafe
Cookies, Shakes And That Perfect Date: Hillstation Cafe Is Your Bae
Hennur
The Yellow Tree
The Yellow Tree's Decor Speaks More Than Food
Aaha Andhra
Biryani Freaks! Head To This Andhra Restaurant For A Whopping 16 Varieties Of The Dish
Nagawara
