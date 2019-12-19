From Wine Racks To Wheel Crates, DIY Cute Furniture To Add To Your Home

If you're the sort of person that collects glass bottles, matchboxes and ribbons because you have very specific DIY projects in mind, you should save this post. You'll thank us later. In a nutshell, uByld sells DIY furniture and curio kits that you can buy online and they will deliver to your doorstep. Spend a fun evening bonding with your fam as you figure out how to build a picket fence, a bench or a shelf. It's better than UNO, at least - that one destroys families.

You don't need to buy a separate toolkit for these kits. They have everything from a manual with instructions to help you along, pre-drilled wooden components, screws, screwdrivers and even Fevicol. What's really cool is that the instruction comes along with a smart QR code, which when scanned with your phone, lets you see a 3D view of the model you're about to build! That means you definitely can't mess it up. And you'll have plenty of fun as you build your own umbrella stand, crate on wheels or wine rack. The best part is that all the wood that they use are made out of upcycled pine wood. Since it's all natural and pine wood doesn't attract termites, these products are built to last a long time!

In case, you'd rather go for pre-assembled furniture, they have those too. From four-seater tables to dining sets, you'll find a host of choices here. Plus, if you want to place a custom order, they accept those too!