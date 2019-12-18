Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Koyambedu
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Koyambedu
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Boutiques
Dessert Parlours
Accessories
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Cafes
Food Stores
Electronics
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
ZeeZoo
Midnight Soap Football Or Turf Footie? This Entertainment Lounge In Koyambedu Offers Both
Koyambedu
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Customise Jewellery
Dazzle Literally At Every Occasion With Blingy Baubles And Gems From This Store
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Craftsvilla
O.M.G. Ladies! This Store Has All Things Ethnic And We’re Loving It!
Anna Nagar West
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Adventure VR Sports
Fish Pedicure At INR 150, Car Race At INR 200, We Bet You Will Leave This Store With A Smile!
Anna Nagar West
Cafes
Cafes
The Brew Room
Sip On Awesome Coffee At The Brew Room’s Newest Outlet In VR Mall !
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
One Friday
This Kids Outfit Store Will Make Your Little One Look Like A Superstar!
Anna Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pappa Roti
PappaRoti Opens A Store In Anna Nagar And We Are Glad We Don't Have To Travel Half Way Across The City!
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ethnicity
Fashion Faux? With This Ethnic Label, You Would Never Have To Worry About That!
Anna Nagar West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bombay Brasserie
Go To Any Part Of The Country And Come Back At This Restaurant That Has Delicacies From Across India
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Dumbell
Sports Enthusiasts! Have You Checked Out This Funky Activewear Brand Yet?
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Rareism
Ladies, Check Out This Chic Womenswear Label The Next Time You're In VR Mall
Anna Nagar West
Department Stores
Department Stores
Latt Liv
Scandinavian-Minimalism? You'll Learn And Fall In Love With It At This Lifestyle Store in VR Mall
Anna Nagar West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell
Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Anna Nagar West
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Colorbar
Polished Nails Or Smokey Eyes: Look Great With Makeup Products From This Brand In Chennai!
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
D:FY
Break The Rules And Make A Statement With This Sports Brand In Chennai
Anna Nagar West
Book Stores
Book Stores
Om Book Store
Find Your Favourite Titles From This Book Store Located In Two Of The Busiest Malls Of Chennai!
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Rangriti
Embrace Summer In Style With Merch From This Clothing Label
Anna Nagar West
Malls
Malls
VR Mall
10-Screen PVR, Taco Bell And Chennai's Biggest Apple Store: There's A Massive New Mall In Town
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
True Blue
Have Your Shopped From Sachin Tendulkar's True Blue Yet?
Anna Nagar West
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Brownie Studio
#Sweettoothalert : The Dessert Options At This Kiosk In VR Is Sure To Send You Into A Food Coma
Anna Nagar
Mehendi Artists
Mehendi Artists
Ravi Mehendi Art
Now Get Mehendi Designs At VR MAll For Just INR 150
Anna Nagar West
Have a great recommendation for
Koyambedu?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE