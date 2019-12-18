Koyambedu

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Koyambedu

Sports Venues
image - ZeeZoo
Sports Venues

ZeeZoo

Midnight Soap Football Or Turf Footie? This Entertainment Lounge In Koyambedu Offers Both
Koyambedu
Jewellery Shops
image - Customise Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Customise Jewellery

Dazzle Literally At Every Occasion With Blingy Baubles And Gems From This Store
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
image - Craftsvilla
Clothing Stores

Craftsvilla

O.M.G. Ladies! This Store Has All Things Ethnic And We’re Loving It!
Anna Nagar West
Gaming Zone
image - Adventure VR Sports
Gaming Zone

Adventure VR Sports

Fish Pedicure At INR 150, Car Race At INR 200, We Bet You Will Leave This Store With A Smile!
Anna Nagar West
Cafes
image - The Brew Room
Cafes

The Brew Room

Sip On Awesome Coffee At The Brew Room’s Newest Outlet In VR Mall !
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
image - One Friday
Clothing Stores

One Friday

This Kids Outfit Store Will Make Your Little One Look Like A Superstar!
Anna Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pappa Roti
Fast Food Restaurants

Pappa Roti

PappaRoti Opens A Store In Anna Nagar And We Are Glad We Don't Have To Travel Half Way Across The City!
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
image - Ethnicity
Clothing Stores

Ethnicity

Fashion Faux? With This Ethnic Label, You Would Never Have To Worry About That!
Anna Nagar West
Casual Dining
image - Bombay Brasserie
Casual Dining

Bombay Brasserie

Go To Any Part Of The Country And Come Back At This Restaurant That Has Delicacies From Across India
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
image - Dumbell
Clothing Stores

Dumbell

Sports Enthusiasts! Have You Checked Out This Funky Activewear Brand Yet?
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
image - Rareism
Clothing Stores

Rareism

Ladies, Check Out This Chic Womenswear Label The Next Time You're In VR Mall
Anna Nagar West
Department Stores
image - Latt Liv
Department Stores

Latt Liv

Scandinavian-Minimalism? You'll Learn And Fall In Love With It At This Lifestyle Store in VR Mall
Anna Nagar West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Taco Bell
Fast Food Restaurants

Taco Bell

Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Anna Nagar West
Cosmetics Stores
image - Colorbar
Cosmetics Stores

Colorbar

Polished Nails Or Smokey Eyes: Look Great With Makeup Products From This Brand In Chennai!
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
image - D:FY
Clothing Stores

D:FY

Break The Rules And Make A Statement With This Sports Brand In Chennai
Anna Nagar West
Book Stores
image - Om Book Store
Book Stores

Om Book Store

Find Your Favourite Titles From This Book Store Located In Two Of The Busiest Malls Of Chennai!
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
image - Rangriti
Clothing Stores

Rangriti

Embrace Summer In Style With Merch From This Clothing Label
Anna Nagar West
Malls
image - VR Mall
Malls

VR Mall

10-Screen PVR, Taco Bell And Chennai's Biggest Apple Store: There's A Massive New Mall In Town
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
image - True Blue
Clothing Stores

True Blue

Have Your Shopped From Sachin Tendulkar's True Blue Yet?
Anna Nagar West
Bakeries
image - The Brownie Studio
Bakeries

The Brownie Studio

#Sweettoothalert : The Dessert Options At This Kiosk In VR Is Sure To Send You Into A Food Coma
Anna Nagar
Mehendi Artists
image - Ravi Mehendi Art
Mehendi Artists

Ravi Mehendi Art

Now Get Mehendi Designs At VR MAll For Just INR 150
Anna Nagar West
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Koyambedu?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE