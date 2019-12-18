Mambalam

Boutiques
image - Studio Thari
Boutiques

Studio Thari

This Studio Will Make You Fall For Handloom Weaves All Over Again!
Mambalam
Accessories
image - The Hijab Company
Accessories

The Hijab Company

Make Your Hijab Your Style Identity With This Store In West Mambalam
Mambalam
Clothing Stores
image - The Stitches
Clothing Stores

The Stitches

You Are Not A Chennaiite If You Don't Own A Gown From This Label!
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Shraddhaa Trends
Clothing Stores

Shraddhaa Trends

Chettinad Peplums And Batik Skirts, This Label Is Bringing Ethnics Back Into The Game!
West Mambalam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Rajas Sandwich Shop
Fast Food Restaurants

The Rajas Sandwich Shop

Tight On Budget? This Little Sandwich Shop Has Got You Covered
West Mambalam
Home Bakers
image - The Madras Patissiere
Home Bakers

The Madras Patissiere

With This Baker, It's All About Art Meeting Cake And It's Spectacular!
Ramakrishnapuram
Clothing Stores
image - 70MM Male Clothing
Clothing Stores

70MM Male Clothing

Guys, The Shirts & Tees At This Store Are Both Budget & Comfy AF!
T.Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Mathew Garments
Clothing Stores

Mathew Garments

Looking For Budget Menswear Starting At INR 100? Find Them In All Sizes Here!
T.Nagar
Book Stores
image - National Book Traders
Book Stores

National Book Traders

This Tiny Bookstore Houses Novels, Guidebooks & More At Slashed Prices!
T.Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - BBQ Bro's - The Backyard Barbeque
Fast Food Restaurants

BBQ Bro's - The Backyard Barbeque

Head Over To This Restaurant For Some Authentic Barbecue Dishes
Ashok Nagar
Other
image - Golden Plaza
Other

Golden Plaza

Need A Last-Minute Dress or Blouse Stitched? These One-Hour Tailors Are Happy To Help
T.Nagar
Other
image - Ranganathan Street
Other

Ranganathan Street

Need A Last-Minute Dress or Blouse Stitched? These One-Hour Tailors Are Happy To Help
T.Nagar
Boutiques
image - Krishi Designing & Tailoring
Boutiques

Krishi Designing & Tailoring

Customise Your Wardrobe With Fab Embroidery And Hand Painted Designs From This Shop
Kodambakkam
Bars
image - Big Bang Theory - Bar & Kitchen - Brown Star Hotel
Bars

Big Bang Theory - Bar & Kitchen - Brown Star Hotel

This Resto-Bar Is Perfect For A Big Bang Evening!
Kodambakkam
Casual Dining
image - Hotel Saravana Bhavan
Casual Dining

Hotel Saravana Bhavan

#LBBChennai: Treat Your Fam To This Authentic South Indian Thali At Hotel Saravana Bhavan
T.Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Shake It Off
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Shake It Off

Shake, Drink, Repeat: That'll Be The Only Thing On Your Mind At This Shake Chain
Ashok Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Idlies
Fast Food Restaurants

Idlies

Seppangkezhangu Fries, Podi Idlies & Other Nostalgia Inducing Dishes At This Ashok Nagar Joint
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Minister White
Clothing Stores

Minister White

Wrap It, Tuck It And Rock It With Classic Dhoti Shirts Sets From This Store
T.Nagar
Gyms
image - SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio
Gyms

SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio

Turn Into A Superhuman With Personalised Workouts At This 24X7 Fitness Studio
Ashok Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Kokkarakko
Casual Dining

Kokkarakko

Try 63 Dishes As Part Of The Virundhu At This New Restaurant!
Kodambakkam
Clothing Stores
image - Nalli Silks
Clothing Stores

Nalli Silks

Go The Whole Nine Yards At One Of Chennai's Most Iconic Saree Shops
T.Nagar
Jewellery Shops
image - Jhillmill Fashion Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Jhillmill Fashion Jewellery

Such Bling Much Waow! That's Exactly How We Feel About This Jewellery Store In T.Nagar
T.Nagar
