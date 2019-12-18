Explore
Mambalam
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Mambalam
Studio Thari
Boutiques
Studio Thari
This Studio Will Make You Fall For Handloom Weaves All Over Again!
Mambalam
Accessories
Accessories
The Hijab Company
Make Your Hijab Your Style Identity With This Store In West Mambalam
Mambalam
Clothing Stores
The Stitches
The Stitches
You Are Not A Chennaiite If You Don't Own A Gown From This Label!
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
Shraddhaa Trends
Shraddhaa Trends
Chettinad Peplums And Batik Skirts, This Label Is Bringing Ethnics Back Into The Game!
West Mambalam
Fast Food Restaurants
The Rajas Sandwich Shop
The Rajas Sandwich Shop
Tight On Budget? This Little Sandwich Shop Has Got You Covered
West Mambalam
Home Bakers
Home Bakers
The Madras Patissiere
With This Baker, It's All About Art Meeting Cake And It's Spectacular!
Ramakrishnapuram
Clothing Stores
70MM Male Clothing
70MM Male Clothing
Guys, The Shirts & Tees At This Store Are Both Budget & Comfy AF!
T.Nagar
Clothing Stores
Mathew Garments
Mathew Garments
Looking For Budget Menswear Starting At INR 100? Find Them In All Sizes Here!
T.Nagar
Book Stores
Book Stores
National Book Traders
This Tiny Bookstore Houses Novels, Guidebooks & More At Slashed Prices!
T.Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
BBQ Bro's - The Backyard Barbeque
Head Over To This Restaurant For Some Authentic Barbecue Dishes
Ashok Nagar
Other
Other
Golden Plaza
Need A Last-Minute Dress or Blouse Stitched? These One-Hour Tailors Are Happy To Help
T.Nagar
Other
Other
Ranganathan Street
Need A Last-Minute Dress or Blouse Stitched? These One-Hour Tailors Are Happy To Help
T.Nagar
Boutiques
Boutiques
Krishi Designing & Tailoring
Customise Your Wardrobe With Fab Embroidery And Hand Painted Designs From This Shop
Kodambakkam
Bars
Bars
Big Bang Theory - Bar & Kitchen - Brown Star Hotel
This Resto-Bar Is Perfect For A Big Bang Evening!
Kodambakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hotel Saravana Bhavan
#LBBChennai: Treat Your Fam To This Authentic South Indian Thali At Hotel Saravana Bhavan
T.Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Shake It Off
Shake It Off
Shake, Drink, Repeat: That'll Be The Only Thing On Your Mind At This Shake Chain
Ashok Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Idlies
Idlies
Seppangkezhangu Fries, Podi Idlies & Other Nostalgia Inducing Dishes At This Ashok Nagar Joint
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
Minister White
Minister White
Wrap It, Tuck It And Rock It With Classic Dhoti Shirts Sets From This Store
T.Nagar
Gyms
Gyms
SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio
Turn Into A Superhuman With Personalised Workouts At This 24X7 Fitness Studio
Ashok Nagar
Casual Dining
Kokkarakko
Kokkarakko
Try 63 Dishes As Part Of The Virundhu At This New Restaurant!
Kodambakkam
Clothing Stores
Nalli Silks
Nalli Silks
Go The Whole Nine Yards At One Of Chennai's Most Iconic Saree Shops
T.Nagar
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Jhillmill Fashion Jewellery
Such Bling Much Waow! That's Exactly How We Feel About This Jewellery Store In T.Nagar
T.Nagar
