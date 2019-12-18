This Studio Will Make You Fall For Handloom Weaves All Over Again!

Thari, a womenswear boutique in West Mambalam, is all about celebrating handloom and sustainable fashion. Housing artisans at their boutique, this label makes its own weaves, and they're fabulous. Their linen sarees is what first caught our attention, and they have a whole range of them. The linen-cotton sarees with Madras checks and ones with pastel colour blocks especially look breezy and elegant - perfect for the weather here.

They also have sarees in cotton, silk and jute. Their fine cotton saree in magenta and quirky check print has our heart. Prices start from about INR 2000. Pair these up with their rustic waistcoats, and you have a bomb indie look in place. Not just sarees, Thari also has hand-embroidered kurtas and ready-to-wear handloom dresses on offer.

You can also browse through an array of jackets, pants, shirts and skirts here. Their crisp white cotton tunic with linen pants scream comfort. You can also check out tops, scarves, and shirt-dresses, in addition to lovely clutches, brooches andbags. Thari also has a tailoring unit attached to their studio, if you're looking for customised outfits.