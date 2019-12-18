Sithalapakkam

Clothing Stores
image - Ruffle Trends
Ruffle Trends

Get Your Perfect Saree Match From This Label!
Sithalapakkam
Sports Venues
image - STEP126
STEP126

Urban Farming To Play Dates, There's A Lot You Can Do At This Space
Sithalapakkam
Tourist Attractions
image - Arasankazhani Lake
Arasankazhani Lake

Peeps, Did You Know About This Secret Lake In Chennai
Delivery Services
image - Tiffin Room
Tiffin Room

Gorge On South Indian, Chinese & Tandoori Food At This Eatery In Thoraipakkam!
Food Stores
image - Uzhavu Organic
Uzhavu Organic

Farm Fresh! Stock Up On Your Grocery With Products From This Store In Medavakkam
Medavakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Jus Pure
Jus Pure

Get Healthy And Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices And Smoothie Bowls From This Cool Brand
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
image - Onesta
Onesta

Unlimited Pizzas At Just INR 299!
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
image - Robot
Robot

Back To The Future! Get Served By Robots At Restaurant In OMR
Semmencherry
Home Décor Stores
image - Smris
Smris

We Found The Perfect Place For All You Traditional Home Décor Junkies Out There! Check It Out!
Semmencherry
Sporting Goods Stores
image - The Legend Sports
The Legend Sports

Branded Bats & Rackets To Trophies, Shop For All Sports Gear Here
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
image - The Cascade
The Cascade

For Good Old, Greasy Indian Chinese Fare, The Cascade Still Remains Boss
Medavakkam
Book Stores
image - Swasam Bookart
Swasam Bookart

Buy Your Kids Adorably Illustrated Books Starting INR 50 Here
Ponmar
Cafes
image - The Farm
The Farm

Play Farmer For A Day And Eat Pancakes At The Farm, Just A Quick Drive From Chennai
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
image - Madurai Mutton Curry
Madurai Mutton Curry

This New Eatery Is Offering Exclusive Madurai Style Mutton Dishes, Including Meat For Breakfast
Sholinganallur
Bakeries
image - CK’s Cafe & Bakery
CK’s Cafe & Bakery

Have You Tried This Insanely Yum Popcorn Shake Yet?
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
image - The Black Pearl
The Black Pearl

Ahoy! Dine With Jack Sparrow And Davy Jones At This Pirate-Themed Restaurant In Sholinganallur
Sholinganallur
Gyms
image - Fit Rock Arena
Fit Rock Arena

Scale New Heights & Get Your Fitness Fix At This Rock Climbing Gym In Pallinkarai
Pallikaranai
Gift Shops
image - Smile Please Studio & Gifts
Smile Please Studio & Gifts

Click And Gift Pretty Knick Knacks For Your Lovies With This Studio In Sholinganallur
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
image - Coal Barbecues
Coal Barbecues

Never Miss Out An Opportunity To Visit This Amazing Barbeque Place In Navalur
Navallur
