Sithalapakkam
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sithalapakkam
Casual Dining
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Book Stores
Cafes
Delivery Services
Gift Shops
Food Stores
Gyms
Home Décor Stores
Clothing Stores
Ruffle Trends
Get Your Perfect Saree Match From This Label!
Sithalapakkam
Sports Venues
STEP126
Urban Farming To Play Dates, There's A Lot You Can Do At This Space
Sithalapakkam
Tourist Attractions
Arasankazhani Lake
Peeps, Did You Know About This Secret Lake In Chennai
Delivery Services
Tiffin Room
Gorge On South Indian, Chinese & Tandoori Food At This Eatery In Thoraipakkam!
Food Stores
Uzhavu Organic
Farm Fresh! Stock Up On Your Grocery With Products From This Store In Medavakkam
Medavakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Jus Pure
Get Healthy And Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices And Smoothie Bowls From This Cool Brand
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
Onesta
Unlimited Pizzas At Just INR 299!
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
Robot
Back To The Future! Get Served By Robots At Restaurant In OMR
Semmencherry
Home Décor Stores
Smris
We Found The Perfect Place For All You Traditional Home Décor Junkies Out There! Check It Out!
Semmencherry
Sporting Goods Stores
The Legend Sports
Branded Bats & Rackets To Trophies, Shop For All Sports Gear Here
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
The Cascade
For Good Old, Greasy Indian Chinese Fare, The Cascade Still Remains Boss
Medavakkam
Book Stores
Swasam Bookart
Buy Your Kids Adorably Illustrated Books Starting INR 50 Here
Ponmar
Cafes
The Farm
Play Farmer For A Day And Eat Pancakes At The Farm, Just A Quick Drive From Chennai
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
Madurai Mutton Curry
This New Eatery Is Offering Exclusive Madurai Style Mutton Dishes, Including Meat For Breakfast
Sholinganallur
Bakeries
CK’s Cafe & Bakery
Have You Tried This Insanely Yum Popcorn Shake Yet?
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
The Black Pearl
Ahoy! Dine With Jack Sparrow And Davy Jones At This Pirate-Themed Restaurant In Sholinganallur
Sholinganallur
Gyms
Fit Rock Arena
Scale New Heights & Get Your Fitness Fix At This Rock Climbing Gym In Pallinkarai
Pallikaranai
Gift Shops
Smile Please Studio & Gifts
Click And Gift Pretty Knick Knacks For Your Lovies With This Studio In Sholinganallur
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
Coal Barbecues
Never Miss Out An Opportunity To Visit This Amazing Barbeque Place In Navalur
Navallur
