Thiruverkadu

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Thiruverkadu

Sports Venues
image - Beat It
Sports Venues

Beat It

Chennaites! Have You Been To This Rooftop Sports Arena Yet?
Thiruverkadu
Cafes
image - J Herb
Cafes

J Herb

Check Out This Heavenly Korean Cafe With A Beautiful Ambience!
Kattupakkam
Pet Care
image - Cloud No 9 Kennel & Nursing Care
Pet Care

Cloud No 9 Kennel & Nursing Care

Spot A Sick Pupper On The Road? Give This Rescue & Rehab Clinic A Call & Volunteer Too!
Iyyappanthangal
Gyms
image - Toneez Fitness Centre
Gyms

Toneez Fitness Centre

Is Fitness Your 2019 Resolution? This Gym Will Help You Achieve Just That!
Kattupakkam
Restaurants
image - Pandian hotel
Restaurants

Pandian hotel

A carnivore's Dream At Hotel Pandian!
Nolambur
Accessories
image - Sidhanth Cell Park
Accessories

Sidhanth Cell Park

Classy Or Cute, Give Your Phones A Touch Of You With Accessories From This Store
Poonamallee
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Dessi Cuppa
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Dessi Cuppa

Full Jar Soda Makes It All The Way From Kerala To Namma Chennai
Porur
Casual Dining
image - The Cascade
Casual Dining

The Cascade

For Good Old, Greasy Indian Chinese Fare, The Cascade Still Remains Boss
Mogappair
Casual Dining
image - FoodWalk - Flavours Of Lanka
Casual Dining

FoodWalk - Flavours Of Lanka

Ceylon Tea, Appams & Sambol: Your Search For Authentic Sri Lankan Food Ends Here
Mogappair
Gaming Zone
image - Moosaaland
Gaming Zone

Moosaaland

This Play Area In Mogappair Will Take Your Little Ones To A Mystical Land Of Fun And Friends
Mogappair East
Bakeries
image - Kalavara Traditional Kerala Shop
Bakeries

Kalavara Traditional Kerala Shop

Hmm Tasty! This Store In Mogappair Bakes And Sells Traditional Kerala Snacks
Mogappair
Bakeries
image - Sugar Base Studio
Bakeries

Sugar Base Studio

These Home-Baked Pinteresty Macarons Melt In Your Mouth And Will Transport You To France
Porur
Bakeries
image - The Table
Bakeries

The Table

Sip On Quarter Bottle Milkshakes In Flavours Like Popcorn & Salted Caramel
Maduravoyal
Cafes
image - The Bagel Pot
Cafes

The Bagel Pot

This Bagel Cafe In Ambattur Is Empowering The Transgender Community
Ambattur
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Thiruverkadu?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE