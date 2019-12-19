Chennaites! Have You Been To This Rooftop Sports Arena Yet?

Looking to catch up on a game this weekend? We mean a real game. Then head to Beat It (behind Saveetha Dental College) on Poonamallee High Road. A sports arena, this place offers a 4000 sq feet turf for you and your mates to enjoy an adrenaline-filled match. Made with artificial grass, this turf lets you play both cricket and football in an open space located on the topmost floor of the building.

A rooftop setup, you can book out the place on an hourly basis. They are currently running an offer where you can book the place for a maximum of 15 people for 1.5 hours at just INR 1000. If its cricket that you fancy, Beat It offers the perfect space for net practices. All you have to do is make a prior reservation, and the place is all yours.

Beat It also has football coaching every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They are evening rolling out Silambam, rope skipping, jump rope and archery classes starting July 1. These sessions will be conducted on Tuesdays and Thursdays by professional instructors. They also have futsal tournaments happening frequently, so watch out for those.