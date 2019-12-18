DLF Phase - 2

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in DLF Phase - 2

Bakeries
image - The Big Chill Cakery
Bakeries

The Big Chill Cakery

Our Favorite Big Chill Cakery & Creamery Is Now In Cyber Hub
DLF Phase - 2
Clothing Stores
image - Uniqlo
Clothing Stores

Uniqlo

Dressed In All That Japanese Glam From Uniqlo? Head To These Restaurants For A Great Discount!
DLF Phase - 2
Casual Dining
image - Spicy South
Casual Dining

Spicy South

Gorge On Some South Indian Delicacies With Flavours Of Andhra
DLF Phase - 2
Casual Dining
image - Foxtrot
Casual Dining

Foxtrot

‘Trot On’ To Foxtrot - Raging Mad Food & A Foxy Vibe Only In Cyber Hub!
DLF Phase - 2
Casual Dining
image - VietNom
Casual Dining

VietNom

Check Out This Newbie In Cyberhub Which Serves Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine
DLF Phase - 2
Clothing Stores
image - Minizmo
Clothing Stores

Minizmo

Check Out Cyber Hub’s First Men’s Wear Brand That Blends Minimalism And Comfort
DLF Phase - 2
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Streat
Fast Food Restaurants

The Streat

Do Not Forget To Sip On Kulhad Chai At This Cafe
DLF Phase - 2
Cafes
image - Guftagu Cafe
Cafes

Guftagu Cafe

Head Out To This Place For An Eventful Weekend!
DLF Phase - 2
Casual Dining
image - Cicchetti By Mr. Beans
Casual Dining

Cicchetti By Mr. Beans

Drop Everything, Head To Cicchetti For The Best Meal You’ll Ever Have
DLF Phase - 2
Casual Dining
image - TCK By The China Kitchen
Casual Dining

TCK By The China Kitchen

Hot Pot Festival At TCK
DLF Phase - 2
Casual Dining
image - Tunday Kababi Dastarkhwan-E-Awadh
Casual Dining

Tunday Kababi Dastarkhwan-E-Awadh

Swing By This Gurgaon Restaurant For Tunday Kebab, Chicken Ishtu & More
DLF Phase - 2
Cafes
image - Brew Sixteen
Cafes

Brew Sixteen

Cybercity Folks, Get Blue Tokai Brews & Delicious Cruffins At This New Cafe
DLF Phase - 2
Cafes
image - OLLY - Olive's All Day Cafe & Bar
Cafes

OLLY - Olive's All Day Cafe & Bar

Olly's New Winter Menu Is All About Guilt-Free Indulgence!
DLF Phase - 2
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Waffle Wallah
Fast Food Restaurants

Waffle Wallah

Get Nutells Waffles, Nuts Stick Waffles At This Outlet In Cyber Hub!
DLF Phase - 2
Clothing Stores
image - Amydus
Clothing Stores

Amydus

We're In Love With This Plus Size Clothing Brand In Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 2
Accessories
image - Kompanero
Accessories

Kompanero

Bag Them All: This Shop Is Selling Classy Leather Bags & Wallets Starting At INR 1,000
DLF Phase - 2
Clothing Stores
image - Anantam
Clothing Stores

Anantam

Modern Yet Traditional: This Store Has The Perfect Fusion Outfits For This Shaadi Season
DLF Phase - 2
Home Décor Stores
image - The Design Story
Home Décor Stores

The Design Story

Think Only Amar Colony Has Vintage Stuff? Check Out This Fab Furniture Store At G-Town's Crosspoint Mall
DLF Phase - 2
Malls
image - MGF Metropolitan Mall
Malls

MGF Metropolitan Mall

Stress Burning You Out? This Lady At MGF Metropolitan Mall Uses Reiki To Help You
DLF Phase - 2
Other
image - Cyber City
Other

Cyber City

#BlockTheDate: Unravel The Secret Behind India’s Biggest Internet Company With Mihir Dalal This Thursday!
DLF Phase - 2
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
DLF Phase - 2?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE