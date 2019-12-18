Explore
DLF Phase - 2
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in DLF Phase - 2
Bakeries
The Big Chill Cakery
Our Favorite Big Chill Cakery & Creamery Is Now In Cyber Hub
DLF Phase - 2
Clothing Stores
Uniqlo
Dressed In All That Japanese Glam From Uniqlo? Head To These Restaurants For A Great Discount!
DLF Phase - 2
Casual Dining
Spicy South
Gorge On Some South Indian Delicacies With Flavours Of Andhra
DLF Phase - 2
Casual Dining
Foxtrot
‘Trot On’ To Foxtrot - Raging Mad Food & A Foxy Vibe Only In Cyber Hub!
DLF Phase - 2
Casual Dining
VietNom
Check Out This Newbie In Cyberhub Which Serves Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine
DLF Phase - 2
Clothing Stores
Minizmo
Check Out Cyber Hub’s First Men’s Wear Brand That Blends Minimalism And Comfort
DLF Phase - 2
Fast Food Restaurants
The Streat
Do Not Forget To Sip On Kulhad Chai At This Cafe
DLF Phase - 2
Cafes
Guftagu Cafe
Head Out To This Place For An Eventful Weekend!
DLF Phase - 2
Casual Dining
Cicchetti By Mr. Beans
Drop Everything, Head To Cicchetti For The Best Meal You’ll Ever Have
DLF Phase - 2
Casual Dining
TCK By The China Kitchen
Hot Pot Festival At TCK
DLF Phase - 2
Casual Dining
Tunday Kababi Dastarkhwan-E-Awadh
Swing By This Gurgaon Restaurant For Tunday Kebab, Chicken Ishtu & More
DLF Phase - 2
Cafes
Brew Sixteen
Cybercity Folks, Get Blue Tokai Brews & Delicious Cruffins At This New Cafe
DLF Phase - 2
Cafes
OLLY - Olive's All Day Cafe & Bar
Olly's New Winter Menu Is All About Guilt-Free Indulgence!
DLF Phase - 2
Fast Food Restaurants
Waffle Wallah
Get Nutells Waffles, Nuts Stick Waffles At This Outlet In Cyber Hub!
DLF Phase - 2
Clothing Stores
Amydus
We're In Love With This Plus Size Clothing Brand In Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 2
Accessories
Kompanero
Bag Them All: This Shop Is Selling Classy Leather Bags & Wallets Starting At INR 1,000
DLF Phase - 2
Clothing Stores
Anantam
Modern Yet Traditional: This Store Has The Perfect Fusion Outfits For This Shaadi Season
DLF Phase - 2
Home Décor Stores
The Design Story
Think Only Amar Colony Has Vintage Stuff? Check Out This Fab Furniture Store At G-Town's Crosspoint Mall
DLF Phase - 2
Malls
MGF Metropolitan Mall
Stress Burning You Out? This Lady At MGF Metropolitan Mall Uses Reiki To Help You
DLF Phase - 2
Other
Cyber City
#BlockTheDate: Unravel The Secret Behind India’s Biggest Internet Company With Mihir Dalal This Thursday!
DLF Phase - 2
