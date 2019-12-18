Indirapuram

Boutiques
Boutiques

The Aura

Pretty Kurtis, Gowns & Casual Wear: Revamp Your Wardrobe From This Amazing Boutique, Aura
Indirapuram
Gift Shops
Gift Shops

Party 24x7

One Stop Store For All Your Party Supplies In Indirapuram!
Indirapuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Shawarma Factory

Feast From The Middle East: Check Out Shawarma Factory Now!
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Clubate

Indirapuram Has This Food Joint That Cannot Be Missed!
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Kitchen Clicks

Kitchen Clicks: The Best Dine-In In Indirapuram Which Is A Must-Try!
Indirapuram
Cafes
Cafes

Cafe 99

Pocket Friendly Food With Crazy Platters!
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Cinnamon Kitchen

Plan A Family Get-Together Now At Cinnamon Kitchen
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Pind Balluchi

Pop By Pind Balluchi For Their Amazing North Indian Delicacies
Indirapuram
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Indifusion

Indirapuram Folks, Check Out Indifusion For Beautiful, Daily Wear Kurtis
Indirapuram
Cafes
Cafes

Wood Box Cafe

Did You Hear? Our Beloved Woodbox Cafe Just Opened A New Outlet In Indirapuram
Indirapuram
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops

Zenith Dance Academy

Want To Learn Parkour? Zenith Dance Academy Can Help!
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Mystery Of Food

Visit This Indirapuram Restaurant For Nihari Gosht, Mystery Dal & More
Indirapuram
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Original Fruit Cream

When In Indirapuram, Stop By This Kiosk For Some Fresh Fruit Cream
Indirapuram
Pet Care
Pet Care

Petstreet

Cuddle Puppies & Take Doggo To The Spa At This New Pet Cafe
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Berco's

Mood For Chinese? Fix Your Cravings At This Outlet In Indrapuram
Indirapuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Paprika Park

Make Your Weekend Interesting At NCR's First & Only Park Themed Restaurant
Indirapuram
Cafes
Cafes

PO's Kitchen

Po's Kitchen In Indirapuram Is Inspired By Kung Fu Panda & Serves Great Chinese
Indirapuram
Malls
Malls

Indirapuram Habitat Centre

Indirapuram Habitat Centre In Ghaziabad Is Where You Need To Be To Shop, Eat & Party
Indirapuram
Cafes
Cafes

Time Out Cafe

Head To Time Out Cafe For Pool, PlayStation & Good Food
Indirapuram
Cafes
Cafes

The Reader's Cafe

The Reader's Cafe In Ghaziabad Is A Boon For Hungry Bookworms
Indirapuram
