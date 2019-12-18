Kailash Colony

Cafes
The Snookhook Cafe

This New & Super Cool Café Should Be Your Next Hangout Spot To Chill At!
Kailash Colony
Bakeries
Danbro

Kailash Colony Just Got A Stunning New Italian Patisserie!
Kailash Colony
Cafes
Fat Jar Cafe

This Insta-Worthy Cafe Changes Their Menu Daily & Sells Homegrown Products
Kailash Colony
Bakeries
Binge

This European Style Bakery Takes Both Its Dessert & Decor Seriously!
Kailash Colony
Clothing Stores
Wanderlust By Sahiba

Shop All Things Quirky At Wanderlust By Sahiba In Kailash Colony
Kailash Colony
Casual Dining
Juggernaut

Head To This Colourful Restaurant For Crisp Dosas & Comforting Rasam
Kailash Colony
Department Stores
Grand Bazaar

Alligator Bottle Openers, Fox Flasks & Lots Of Wine At Kailash Colony
Kailash Colony
Bars
Uncultured Cafe & Bar

Kit Kat Shakes & Spicy Chicken Pizzas?Pop By Uncultured Cafe & Bar Right Away
Kailash Colony
Gyms
Crush Fitness

Impress Your Crush & Get In Shape With These Dance Classes At Crush Fitness
Kailash Colony
Music & Dance Academies
Nitro Performing Arts

Wanna Get Fit But Pay Less? Check Out These Activity & Fitness Spaces
Kailash Colony
Casual Dining
Sanjha Chulha

Sanjha Chulha For Some Delectable North Indian & Mughlai Food
Kailash Colony
Cafes
Cafe 27

Head Over To This Cafe In GK For Some Insane Offers
Kailash Colony
Cafes
Big Chill

The Popular Big Chill Cafe
Kailash Colony
Casual Dining
Fusion Bistro Cafe & Lounge

We're Digging Fusion Bistro For Their European Food And Ambience
Kailash Colony
Pubs
Pebble Street

Rush To This Place For Beans Puchka, Dal Makhani Fondue & More
Kailash Colony
Bakeries
Maxim's Bakers

Walk Down Memory Lane At Maxim's In Kailash Colony Market
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Milkshake And Co.

Milkshakes In Unique Cups, Fries In Funky Tins & More: Check Out Milkshake And Co. For A Fun Fix!
Greater Kailash - 1
Salons
Ash & Neil

Now Pamper Yourself At This Luxurious Salon In East Of Kailash
East of Kailash
Casual Dining
Qafila

Make Your Sunday A Fun Day With Ultimate Brunch Buffet At Qafila
Greater Kailash - 1
Department Stores
Modern Bazaar

Mad About Chocolates? Arabian Delights Just Got Dubai’s Sweet Treats To India
East of Kailash
Bars
Storm Bar & Grill

Butter Chicken Tarts & Beer Cocktails? This Little Joint Is Cooking Up A Storm
East of Kailash
Fast Food Restaurants
Chef & Co.

This Outlet In South Delhi Delivers The Best Old Monk Chicken Tikkas!
East of Kailash
Salons
Geetanjali Salon

Go To Olive At Geetanjali Salon For Eyebrow Threading
East of Kailash
Shoe Stores
Hats Off Accessories

Buy Leather Brogues And Metallic Oxfords From Hats Off Accessories
Sweet Shops
Oasis Baklawa

Baklava, Flavoured Honey, Nuts, Blended Tea, Candy & More: This New Gem Has Got It All
East of Kailash
Clothing Stores
For Example Studio

This Gypsy Inspired Fashion Label Is A Celebrity Favourite
Greater Kailash - 1
Transport Services
South Delhi Motorcycles

This Royal Enfield Showroom Is Full Of Pretty, Shiny Bikes
Kailash Colony
Jewellery Shops
Ajnaa

Indian Ethnic Or Modern Basics, You’ll Love This E-Store’s Handcrafted Jewellery
Greater Kailash - 1
Clothing Stores
Dress Code

Ladies And Gentlemen, Suit Up At Greater Kailash's Dress Code
Greater Kailash - 1
Bakeries
Tete-A-Tete

Maggi, Coffee & Brownies: Catch A Quiet Moment At This Cute Bakery In GK!
Greater Kailash - 1
Art Galleries
Delhi Art House

Get Your Hands On Some Beautiful Paintings From This Art Gallery!
Greater Kailash - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
O'Pao

Best Bombay Food In Delhi!
East of Kailash
Delivery Services
Pho King Awesome

Pho King Awesome Is Our New Favourite Asian Place To Order From
Greater Kailash - 1
