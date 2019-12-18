Explore
Kailash Colony
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kailash Colony
Hidden Gem
Clothing Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Casual Dining
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Bars
Dessert Parlours
Home Décor Stores
Cafes
Cafes
The Snookhook Cafe
This New & Super Cool Café Should Be Your Next Hangout Spot To Chill At!
Kailash Colony
Bakeries
Bakeries
Danbro
Kailash Colony Just Got A Stunning New Italian Patisserie!
Kailash Colony
Cafes
Cafes
Fat Jar Cafe
This Insta-Worthy Cafe Changes Their Menu Daily & Sells Homegrown Products
Kailash Colony
Bakeries
Bakeries
Binge
This European Style Bakery Takes Both Its Dessert & Decor Seriously!
Kailash Colony
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Wanderlust By Sahiba
Shop All Things Quirky At Wanderlust By Sahiba In Kailash Colony
Kailash Colony
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Juggernaut
Head To This Colourful Restaurant For Crisp Dosas & Comforting Rasam
Kailash Colony
Department Stores
Department Stores
Grand Bazaar
Alligator Bottle Openers, Fox Flasks & Lots Of Wine At Kailash Colony
Kailash Colony
Bars
Bars
Uncultured Cafe & Bar
Kit Kat Shakes & Spicy Chicken Pizzas?Pop By Uncultured Cafe & Bar Right Away
Kailash Colony
Gyms
Gyms
Crush Fitness
Impress Your Crush & Get In Shape With These Dance Classes At Crush Fitness
Kailash Colony
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Nitro Performing Arts
Wanna Get Fit But Pay Less? Check Out These Activity & Fitness Spaces
Kailash Colony
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sanjha Chulha
Sanjha Chulha For Some Delectable North Indian & Mughlai Food
Kailash Colony
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe 27
Head Over To This Cafe In GK For Some Insane Offers
Kailash Colony
Cafes
Cafes
Big Chill
The Popular Big Chill Cafe
Kailash Colony
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Fusion Bistro Cafe & Lounge
We're Digging Fusion Bistro For Their European Food And Ambience
Kailash Colony
Pubs
Pubs
Pebble Street
Rush To This Place For Beans Puchka, Dal Makhani Fondue & More
Kailash Colony
Bakeries
Bakeries
Maxim's Bakers
Walk Down Memory Lane At Maxim's In Kailash Colony Market
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Milkshake And Co.
Milkshakes In Unique Cups, Fries In Funky Tins & More: Check Out Milkshake And Co. For A Fun Fix!
Greater Kailash - 1
Salons
Salons
Ash & Neil
Now Pamper Yourself At This Luxurious Salon In East Of Kailash
East of Kailash
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Qafila
Make Your Sunday A Fun Day With Ultimate Brunch Buffet At Qafila
Greater Kailash - 1
Department Stores
Department Stores
Modern Bazaar
Mad About Chocolates? Arabian Delights Just Got Dubai's Sweet Treats To India
East of Kailash
Bars
Bars
Storm Bar & Grill
Butter Chicken Tarts & Beer Cocktails? This Little Joint Is Cooking Up A Storm
East of Kailash
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chef & Co.
This Outlet In South Delhi Delivers The Best Old Monk Chicken Tikkas!
East of Kailash
Salons
Salons
Geetanjali Salon
Go To Olive At Geetanjali Salon For Eyebrow Threading
East of Kailash
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Hats Off Accessories
Buy Leather Brogues And Metallic Oxfords From Hats Off Accessories
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Oasis Baklawa
Baklava, Flavoured Honey, Nuts, Blended Tea, Candy & More: This New Gem Has Got It All
East of Kailash
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
For Example Studio
This Gypsy Inspired Fashion Label Is A Celebrity Favourite
Greater Kailash - 1
Transport Services
Transport Services
South Delhi Motorcycles
This Royal Enfield Showroom Is Full Of Pretty, Shiny Bikes
Kailash Colony
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Ajnaa
Indian Ethnic Or Modern Basics, You'll Love This E-Store's Handcrafted Jewellery
Greater Kailash - 1
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Dress Code
Ladies And Gentlemen, Suit Up At Greater Kailash's Dress Code
Greater Kailash - 1
Bakeries
Bakeries
Tete-A-Tete
Maggi, Coffee & Brownies: Catch A Quiet Moment At This Cute Bakery In GK!
Greater Kailash - 1
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Delhi Art House
Get Your Hands On Some Beautiful Paintings From This Art Gallery!
Greater Kailash - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
O'Pao
Best Bombay Food In Delhi!
East of Kailash
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Pho King Awesome
Pho King Awesome Is Our New Favourite Asian Place To Order From
Greater Kailash - 1
