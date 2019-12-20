Kailash Colony Just Got A Stunning New Italian Patisserie!

Guess what? We're giving you another reason to drop by Kailash Colony - Danbro. It's a new Italian boulangerie and patisserie that starting serving a few days back. Located on the main road, very close to the Kailash Colony metro station. You'll be impressed by the beautiful ambience and decor (especially the lighting) of this space that promises great pictures for your Instagram. Not just that, but we also really love the options on their menu.

With two Italian chefs on board, namely, Davide Quaglini and Carlos, you could treat yourself to the best of pasta, pizza, and more options. We suggest, definitely try out their panini (it's too good). If that is not what you are looking for, then they also have a lot of options on the sweeter side. You can indulge in tarts, cupcakes, pastries, doughnuts, brownies, macarons, and a lot more. By the way, their sponge cake is something that you shouldn't miss out when you are here.

Oh, and just in case you are a fitness freak, they have a keto menu as well (yayy!).

So, when are you heading here?