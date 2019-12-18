Mahipalpur

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Curry Vibes
Curry Vibes

Order Away From Curry Vibes For Some Amazing Food!
Mahipalpur
Fine Dining
image - Neung Roi - Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport
Neung Roi - Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport

Try Their Thai: Regional Specialities At Neung Roi
Mahipalpur
Fine Dining
image - The Great Kebab Factory - Radisson Blu Plaza
The Great Kebab Factory - Radisson Blu Plaza

Galouti, Sheermal and Phirni at The Great Kabab Factory
Mahipalpur
Fine Dining
image - Bella Italia - Holiday Inn
Bella Italia - Holiday Inn

This Authentic Italian Restaurant Has Fresh Pasta, A Gelato Cart & More
IGI Airport
Fine Dining
image - Viva - All Day Dining - Holiday Inn
Viva - All Day Dining - Holiday Inn

Head Out To This Place For Some Great Food And Ambience In Aerocity
IGI Airport
Fine Dining
image - Citrus Cafe - Lemon Tree Premier
Citrus Cafe - Lemon Tree Premier

Hungry At 3AM? Grab A Bite Under The Stars At This Gurgaon Cafe With Outdoor Seating
IGI Airport
Nightclubs
image - Toy Room
Toy Room

Experience The London Luxe At This Newly Opened Club In The City
IGI Airport
Hotels
image - Ibis New Delhi Aerocity Hotel
Ibis New Delhi Aerocity Hotel

Layover In Delhi? This Hotel Near IGI Is Clean, Comfy & Affordable
IGI Airport
Fine Dining
image - Spice It - ibis New Delhi
Spice It - ibis New Delhi

Up For Some Fusion Food? Head Over To This Restaurant In Aerocity!
IGI Airport
Lounges
image - Dragonfly Experience
Dragonfly Experience

Carbonara Dimsums & Charcoal Prawns: Dragonfly Experience Is A Foodie's Delight
Casual Dining
image - Reve
Reve

This Newly Opened Bistro Serves French Cuisine & Has Beautiful Interiors
IGI Airport
Lounges
image - One8 Commune
One8 Commune

Head To Virat Kohli's Latest Restaurant For Potent Cocktails & Delish Platters
Casual Dining
image - Daryaganj
Daryaganj

Have Fancy Authentic North Indian Delicacies At This Beautiful Place In Aerocity
Bars
image - La Roca
La Roca

Fancy Date? Head To This Bar That Has Delicious Tapas & Hosts Dance Nigh
IGI Airport
Casual Dining
image - Tappa
Tappa

Head To This Vibrant Place In Aerocity For Modern Indian Food
IGI Airport
Casual Dining
image - Monsoon
Monsoon

Perfect Summer Lunches At Monsoon
IGI Airport
Bars
image - Liv Bar
Liv Bar

Make Your Own Cocktails At LIV Bar
IGI Airport
Casual Dining
image - Kampai
Kampai

Adorned With Vintage Portraits, This Newbie Serves Authentic Japanese Food
IGI Airport
Casual Dining
image - Kylin Experience
Kylin Experience

When In Aerocity, Pop By This Pan Asian Place For Meals-In-A-Bowl & Chili Oil Dimsums
IGI Airport
Hotels
image - Aloft Hotel
Aloft Hotel

This Luxury Hotel In Aerocity Has An Infinity Pool & Offers Farm-To-Table Meals
IGI Airport
Pubs
image - Toy Room - Aloft Hotel
Toy Room - Aloft Hotel

Experience The London Luxe At This Newly Opened Club In The City
IGI Airport
Casual Dining
image - Cafe Delhi Heights
Cafe Delhi Heights

In The Mood For Some Refreshing Drinks? Check Out CDH
IGI Airport
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mr. Confectioner - Pride Plaza Hotel
Mr. Confectioner - Pride Plaza Hotel

The Perfect Kind Of Desserts In Delhi Now
IGI Airport
