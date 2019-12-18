Manesar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Manesar

Homestays
image - SimBliss Farm
Homestays

SimBliss Farm

Get Together With The Gang At This Gorgeous Villa With A Pool, Hammocks And More
Manesar
Resorts
image - Heritage Village Resort & Spa
Resorts

Heritage Village Resort & Spa

Take Your Pup To Heritage Village Resort & Spa For A Rejuvenating Weekend
Cafes
image - Under The Neem - Karma Chalets
Cafes

Under The Neem - Karma Chalets

Ready To Head Out Of Town For A Leisurely Brunch? Drive to ‘Under The Neem’
Sector 80
Homestays
image - Karma Lakelands
Homestays

Karma Lakelands

Gorgeous Chalets, Pools & A Golf Course: This Gurgaon Resort Is Perfect For Weekend Getaways
Gurgaon
Other
image - BP Steel
Other

BP Steel

Pendant Lamps, Railings & Window Grills: These Guys Will Make Anything Out Of Steel For You
Aurobindo Marg
Bakeries
image - The Cake Boutique
Bakeries

The Cake Boutique

These Novelty Cakes Look Amazing & Will Leave You Craving For More
Gurugram
Schools & Colleges
image - Amity University Gurgaon
Schools & Colleges

Amity University Gurgaon

Take Charge Of Your Fitness: Sign Up For The Epic Amity Gurugram Marathon Right Away!
