Take Your Pup To Heritage Village Resort & Spa For A Rejuvenating Weekend

Once we woke up from our stupor after the amazing meal, we made our way to the spa, where they’ve got a whole range of massages, scrubs, and facials you can pick from. We tried the vino scrub, where they scrub your entire body from neck-down with a mix made of wine and sugar {yep, we were literally dripping in luxury}.

The deep tissue massage we got after that managed to loosen all the tight knots on our back and shoulder. We highly recommend their facial therapy, too, which uses herbs and natural ingredients such as yogurt, honey, lemon, almond powder, oats, and egg whites, depending on your skin type.

Ask for Chameli Devi when you go—she’s been with the property owners before the resort was even built and has got the hands of a magician, along with a whole lot of beauty tips and secrets she’s all too happy to share.