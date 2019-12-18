MG Road

Home Décor Stores
image - Hastens
Home Décor Stores

Hastens

Hasten's Luxury Bedding Promises Comfort & A Sound Sleep
MG Road
Home Décor Stores
image - The White Teak Company
Home Décor Stores

The White Teak Company

Light Up Your Spaces With Gorgeous Lighting Options From This Store
MG Road
Clothing Stores
image - Meena Bazaar
Clothing Stores

Meena Bazaar

Meena Bazaar Does Wedding Jewellery Too & It’s Actually Quite Pretty
MG Road
Casual Dining
image - Daikichi
Casual Dining

Daikichi

Head To Daikichi For Authentic Japanese Cuisine And Cosy Vibes
MG Road
Casual Dining
image - Tunday Kababi Dastarkhwan-E-Awadh
Casual Dining

Tunday Kababi Dastarkhwan-E-Awadh

Swing By This Gurgaon Restaurant For Tunday Kebab, Chicken Ishtu & More
DLF Phase - 2
Home Décor Stores
image - Home Centre
Home Décor Stores

Home Centre

Home Centre's Vibrant New Bakeware Collection Takes The Cake
MG Road
Clothing Stores
image - Panna
Clothing Stores

Panna

Shararas, Saris, Suits & More: This Store Has Wedding Wear For Every Kind Of Girl
Sector 28
Home Décor Stores
image - Elen
Home Décor Stores

Elen

Want A Zero-Maintenance Garden? Get Artificial Plants At Elen In Gurgaon
Sector 28
Clothing Stores
image - Feminine Designers
Clothing Stores

Feminine Designers

No Time To Get Your Blouse Stitched? This Designer At MG Road Has The Best Ready-Made Ones
Sector 28
Accessories
image - NAU!
Accessories

NAU!

Never Go Out Of Fashion: This Italian Eyewear Brand Presents A New Collection Every 15 Days
MG Road
Clothing Stores
image - Sabhyata
Clothing Stores

Sabhyata

#ShopHatke Fashionable Indian Wear At Sabhyata For The Festive Season!
Andheri West
Accessories
image - Kompanero
Accessories

Kompanero

Bag Them All: This Shop Is Selling Classy Leather Bags & Wallets Starting At INR 1,000
DLF Phase - 2
Cafes
image - Mogli's Coffee
Cafes

Mogli's Coffee

The Bhayankar Coffee Or Kulhad Cappuccino: Mogli's Is The New Spot For Coffee Dates
MG Road
Casual Dining
image - Khaaja Chowk
Casual Dining

Khaaja Chowk

Khaaja Chowk Is Back In A Cool New Sexy Avatar
MG Road
Jewellery Shops
image - Karigari
Jewellery Shops

Karigari

Free Ear Piercings & Fab Jewellery: Bookmark This Shop For The Wedding Season
Sector 28
Casual Dining
image - Moets Coco Palm
Casual Dining

Moets Coco Palm

This Place In Gurgaon Serves Insane Konkani & Malabari Food!
Sector 28
Clothing Stores
image - Anantam
Clothing Stores

Anantam

Modern Yet Traditional: This Store Has The Perfect Fusion Outfits For This Shaadi Season
DLF Phase - 2
Dessert Parlours
image - Iyshkeem
Dessert Parlours

Iyshkeem

Chocolate Paan Or Banana Caramel? We're Heading To This New Dessert Joint In Gurgaon
MG Road
Malls
image - MGF Metropolitan Mall
Malls

MGF Metropolitan Mall

Stress Burning You Out? This Lady At MGF Metropolitan Mall Uses Reiki To Help You
DLF Phase - 2
Clothing Stores
image - Basanti - Kapde Aur Koffee
Clothing Stores

Basanti - Kapde Aur Koffee

This Fab Store Lets You Shop Pastel Lehengas While You Sip On Coffee
Sector 25
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Keventers
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
MG Road
Casual Dining
image - Not Just Paranthas
Casual Dining

Not Just Paranthas

Like Alcohol Everything? You Have To Try This Sharabi Paratha
MG Road
Clothing Stores
image - Amydus
Clothing Stores

Amydus

We're In Love With This Plus Size Clothing Brand In Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 2
Clothing Stores
image - Indigo
Clothing Stores

Indigo

Tops For INR 299? Rush Over To This Clothing Store For Unbelievable Deals
MG Road
