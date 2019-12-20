A hole-in-the-mall establishment that serves up authentic-tasting ramen and other Japanese offerings, Daikichi is one for your comfort food list.
Head To Daikichi For Authentic Japanese Cuisine And Cosy Vibes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: SIKANDARPUR
The Proof Is in the Bowl
While there’s a whole ten page menu of Japanese eats to choose from, we’re going to focus on their ramen. Large bowls {you may want to share one portion with someone if you aren’t too hungry, because they’re huge} of steaming wheat noodles enveloped in broth, with a smattering of meat pieces and one half of a hard-boiled egg; if that isn’t a little piece of heaven, we don’t know what is.
Top Points for Flavour
One or two bites in and you’ll be hooked. The combination of the meat stock, noodles and veggies is the definition of honest-to-God comfort food. Try the ramen {traditional wheat noodles in soy sauce soup with pork} or the Soba {buckwheat noodle soup with pork} and you’ll see what we mean.
Authentic Ambience
We’ll tell you what tipped us off about the authentic flavours of this place; tables full of Japanese people having a meal; a sort of a stamp of approval if you please.
The atmosphere is lively, though they also have closed-off booths if you want some privacy {dinner date with your SO, maybe?}.
Where: UGF-02, JMD Regent Arcade Mall, MG Road, Gurgaon
They also have a basic bar with Japanese alcohol, as well as beer and the like.
