Sector 15A
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 15A
Hidden Gem
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Home Décor Stores
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Bars
Cosmetics Stores
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Lawn Bistro
Wine & Pizza Under The Stars? Hit Lawn Bistro In Noida For A Quiet, Outdoorsy Meal
Sector 15A
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Getafix Petit
Hop Into This Noida Cafe For A Healthy Weekend Brunch
Sector 15
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Soni Goyal Handpaint
Our Neighbour Aunty In Noida Hand-Paints Gorgeous Saris, Dupattas & Kurtas
Sector 14
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Awesome Snoozie
Awesome Snoozie Will Make All Your Interior Design Dreams Come True
Sector 2
Artists
Artists
Charu Desi
Printed Pocket Squares And Silk Scarves By Charu Desi
Sector 2
Schools & Colleges
Schools & Colleges
Indian Institute Of Photography
Pro Mode On: Get Clicking At The Indian Institute Of Photography
Sector 2
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces
Hacker Space
Hacker Space Co-working: Best Co-Working Space For Building Community
Sector 2
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Handcrafted By Alka
This Textile Designer Hand-Paints Myriads Of Patterns On Clothes In Her Backyard
Noida
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
Okhla Bird Sanctuary
Have Only A Few Hours To Spare? Fly To Okhla Bird Sanctuary For A Quick Escape From The City
Noida
Street Food
Street Food
Namo Food Corner
Have A Thing For Street Food? Head Out To This Food Corner Asap!
Sector 2
Cafes
Cafes
Fresh 2 Go
When In Noida, Drop By This Small Healthy Tea Cafe
Sector 16
Spas
Spas
Elle Salon & Spa
Elle Salon & Spa Gives New Meaning To 'Flower Power'
Mayur Vihar Phase - 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Fresh Food Factory
Aacha Khao Aacha khilao- This Restaurant Surely Lives Up to Its Name
Sector 3
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Coffee Day
#GoHereShopThis: French Press & Stove Tops At Cafe Coffee Day
Sector 16
Street Food
Street Food
Manokamna Fast Food
Fried Rice, Noodles & More: Head Over To This Food Truck Near Noida Spice Mall To Satiate Your Hunger
Sector 25
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces
Layton Business Centre
We Picked The Best Co-Working Spaces In Delhi & NCR
Noida
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Maini's Green Leaf
Office Outings? One Stop For Some Amazing Vegetarian Delicacies In Trilokpuri!
Trilokpuri
Government Offices
Government Offices
Pawan Hans
Fly Up, Up & Away On These 10 & 20-Minute Dilli Darshan Helicopter Rides
Sector 1
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Wasted
Quick Cheat For A Prettier Room: Get These Bottle Lamps & Fairy Lights
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Ammi's Kitchen
Shake It Like Shami! This Food Truck In Noida Is Doing Epic Mughlai Khaana
Sector 4
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Food Car
Chocolate, Cheese & Hung Curd: This Guy In Noida Sells Amazing Sandwiches From A Car
Sector 16
