Home Décor Stores
Wasted
Home Décor Stores

Wasted

Quick Cheat For A Prettier Room: Get These Bottle Lamps & Fairy Lights
Co-Working Spaces
Layton Business Centre
Co-Working Spaces

Layton Business Centre

We Picked The Best Co-Working Spaces In Delhi & NCR
Noida
Street Food
Manokamna Fast Food
Street Food

Manokamna Fast Food

Fried Rice, Noodles & More: Head Over To This Food Truck Near Noida Spice Mall To Satiate Your Hunger
Sector 25
Food Trucks
Ammi's Kitchen
Food Trucks

Ammi's Kitchen

Shake It Like Shami! This Food Truck In Noida Is Doing Epic Mughlai Khaana
Sector 4
Cafes
Fresh 2 Go
Cafes

Fresh 2 Go

When In Noida, Drop By This Small Healthy Tea Cafe
Sector 16
Fast Food Restaurants
Fresh Food Factory
Fast Food Restaurants

Fresh Food Factory

Aacha Khao Aacha khilao- This Restaurant Surely Lives Up to Its Name
Sector 3
Fast Food Restaurants
Reena Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Reena Restaurant

Reena Restaurant for Budget Chinjabi and North Indian in Noida
Sector 27
Clothing Stores
Indian August
Clothing Stores

Indian August

You Have To Check Out The Saris, Accessories & Decor At This Noida Store
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Go Dine Restaurant
Casual Dining

Go Dine Restaurant

The Best Dine-In The Town Offers Best Flavours Of The Indian Curries
Sector 18
Clothing Stores
Export Surplus Market
Clothing Stores

Export Surplus Market

No Kidding: Noida Has A Mini Sarojini & We Promise It’s Nowhere As Crowded!
Sector 27
Casual Dining
Garam Dharam
Casual Dining

Garam Dharam

Garam Dharam Now In Noida Sector-18
Sector 18
Cafes
Wheelys In
Cafes

Wheelys In

So Cool, Noida: You Must Try This Bicycle Cafe’s Organic Coffee & Waffles On Sticks
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Doosri Mehfil
Casual Dining

Doosri Mehfil

Pop Into Doosri Mehfil In Sec-18 Noida For Good Ol' Mughlai Food
Sector 18
Home Décor Stores
Awesome Snoozie
Home Décor Stores

Awesome Snoozie

Awesome Snoozie Will Make All Your Interior Design Dreams Come True
Sector 2
Bakeries
Bon Bon Pastry Shop
Bakeries

Bon Bon Pastry Shop

Bon Bon For 'Light On The Pocket' Bakes & Treats
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Gola Sizzlers
Casual Dining

Gola Sizzlers

If You Have A Soft Corner For Sizzlers Then Head Out To This Place Right Away
Sector 18
Home Décor Stores
Vrieti
Home Décor Stores

Vrieti

Vrieti: Your One-Stop Shop for Interiors
Sector 9
Cafes
Fit Bites
Cafes

Fit Bites

Fit Bites Gives You A Taste Of Health In Noida's Sec 18 Market
Sector 18
Accessories
Kompanero
Accessories

Kompanero

Shop High-Quality Leather Shoes & Bags From This Brand
Sector 18
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Jambox
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Jambox

Noida’s Freakshake Monsters, Try Jambox For An Insane Sugar Rush
Sector 18
