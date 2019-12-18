Explore
Sector 19
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 19
Wasted
Quick Cheat For A Prettier Room: Get These Bottle Lamps & Fairy Lights
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces
Layton Business Centre
We Picked The Best Co-Working Spaces In Delhi & NCR
Noida
Street Food
Street Food
Manokamna Fast Food
Fried Rice, Noodles & More: Head Over To This Food Truck Near Noida Spice Mall To Satiate Your Hunger
Sector 25
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Ammi's Kitchen
Shake It Like Shami! This Food Truck In Noida Is Doing Epic Mughlai Khaana
Sector 4
Cafes
Cafes
Fresh 2 Go
When In Noida, Drop By This Small Healthy Tea Cafe
Sector 16
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Fresh Food Factory
Aacha Khao Aacha khilao- This Restaurant Surely Lives Up to Its Name
Sector 3
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Reena Restaurant
Reena Restaurant for Budget Chinjabi and North Indian in Noida
Sector 27
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Indian August
You Have To Check Out The Saris, Accessories & Decor At This Noida Store
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Go Dine Restaurant
The Best Dine-In The Town Offers Best Flavours Of The Indian Curries
Sector 18
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Export Surplus Market
No Kidding: Noida Has A Mini Sarojini & We Promise It’s Nowhere As Crowded!
Sector 27
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Garam Dharam
Garam Dharam Now In Noida Sector-18
Sector 18
Cafes
Cafes
Wheelys In
So Cool, Noida: You Must Try This Bicycle Cafe’s Organic Coffee & Waffles On Sticks
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Doosri Mehfil
Pop Into Doosri Mehfil In Sec-18 Noida For Good Ol' Mughlai Food
Sector 18
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Awesome Snoozie
Awesome Snoozie Will Make All Your Interior Design Dreams Come True
Sector 2
Bakeries
Bakeries
Bon Bon Pastry Shop
Bon Bon For 'Light On The Pocket' Bakes & Treats
Sector 18
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Gola Sizzlers
If You Have A Soft Corner For Sizzlers Then Head Out To This Place Right Away
Sector 18
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Vrieti
Vrieti: Your One-Stop Shop for Interiors
Sector 9
Cafes
Cafes
Fit Bites
Fit Bites Gives You A Taste Of Health In Noida's Sec 18 Market
Sector 18
Accessories
Accessories
Kompanero
Shop High-Quality Leather Shoes & Bags From This Brand
Sector 18
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Jambox
Noida’s Freakshake Monsters, Try Jambox For An Insane Sugar Rush
Sector 18
