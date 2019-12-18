Sector 25

Clothing Stores
Basanti - Kapde Aur Koffee
Clothing Stores

Basanti - Kapde Aur Koffee

This Fab Store Lets You Shop Pastel Lehengas While You Sip On Coffee
Sector 25
Casual Dining
Spicy South
Casual Dining

Spicy South

Gorge On Some South Indian Delicacies With Flavours Of Andhra
DLF Phase - 2
Schools & Colleges
Crystal Children's Center
Schools & Colleges

Crystal Children's Center

The Best Day Care Centers For Your Tiny Tot
DLF Phase - 2
Gaming Zone
Mystery Rooms
Gaming Zone

Mystery Rooms

Mystery Rooms: Real-Life Escape Games To Jar You Into Action
Cafes
Brew Sixteen
Cafes

Brew Sixteen

Cybercity Folks, Get Blue Tokai Brews & Delicious Cruffins At This New Cafe
DLF Phase - 2
Fast Food Restaurants
The Streat
Fast Food Restaurants

The Streat

Do Not Forget To Sip On Kulhad Chai At This Cafe
DLF Phase - 2
Co-Working Spaces
Experia Media
Co-Working Spaces

Experia Media

We Picked The Best Co-Working Spaces In Delhi & NCR
Sector 25
Cafes
Organic Express
Cafes

Organic Express

Stop Cheating On Your Diet & Order Delicious, Healthy Meals From Organic Express
DLF Phase - 2
Delivery Services
Curry Haus
Delivery Services

Curry Haus

Call Curry Haus for Authentic Indian Flavours At Your Doorstep
DLF Phase - 2
Home Décor Stores
Shekhawat Handicrafts
Home Décor Stores

Shekhawat Handicrafts

Redoing Your Home? Add This Wooden Showcase Cabinet To Your Favourite Room
MG Road
Bakeries
Bisque
Bakeries

Bisque

Gurgaon Bakery, Bisque Is Now Delivering Across G-Town!
DLF Phase - 2
Clothing Stores
Amydus
Clothing Stores

Amydus

We're In Love With This Plus Size Clothing Brand In Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 2
Clothing Stores
Indigo
Clothing Stores

Indigo

Tops For INR 299? Rush Over To This Clothing Store For Unbelievable Deals
MG Road
Fast Food Restaurants
The Belgian Fries Company
Fast Food Restaurants

The Belgian Fries Company

We Found A Place Solely Dedicated To Fries In G-Town & We're In Love!
MG Road
Home Décor Stores
Victor Craft & Textile Pvt. Ltd.
Home Décor Stores

Victor Craft & Textile Pvt. Ltd.

Quirky Soap Dispensers & Customised Towels: This Décor Store In Sultanpur Has Everything You Need
MG Road
Delivery Services
Bueno
Delivery Services

Bueno

Sandwich Shop And Bakery, Bueno, In Gurgaon Delivers Till 11.30 PM
MG Road
Cafes
Bizibean
Cafes

Bizibean

Fuel Up For The Day Ahead With BiziBean's Insanely Good Coffee
MG Road
Dessert Parlours
Iyshkeem
Dessert Parlours

Iyshkeem

Chocolate Paan Or Banana Caramel? We're Heading To This New Dessert Joint In Gurgaon
MG Road
Malls
MGF Metropolitan Mall
Malls

MGF Metropolitan Mall

Stress Burning You Out? This Lady At MGF Metropolitan Mall Uses Reiki To Help You
DLF Phase - 2
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
MG Road
Casual Dining
Khaaja Chowk
Casual Dining

Khaaja Chowk

Khaaja Chowk Is Back In A Cool New Sexy Avatar
MG Road
