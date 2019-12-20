Basanti: Kapde Aur Koffee stands out in Gurgaon’s DLF Metropolis Mall. Stunning ethnic wear, juttis to match and two cutesy tables that you can sit down at for coffee after, Basanti is great if you have a big wedding to attend and nothing to wear!
This Fab Store Lets You Shop Pastel Lehengas While You Sip On Coffee
- Upwards: ₹ 2000
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: M G ROAD
Shortcut
About The Kapde
Walk into Basanti and you’ll feel like you’ve entered an alternate dimension – one where pastel colours are the norm and gota-patti work adorns all your sartorial dreams. Summery white suit-sets, indigo dresses that skim your ankles as you head for Sunday brunch and, our favourite of them all, lehngas in every pinks, blues, oranges and yellows that are festive and wedding-appropriate – Basanti’s selection of ethnic wear is a winner.
We also love that they stock Needledust juttis, in addition to bright, colourful dupattas and embroidered clutches, so you can mix-n-match and walk out of the store with a complete outfit.
Don't Leave Without Clutches & Coffee
What makes this store special, however, is the small selection of feel-good products that they also carry. For instance, they have a shelf of special tea blends that are occasion-specific and would make great gifts.
Then, of course, there’s the coffee. Admire your purchases while you sip on a cuppa joe and walk out a happy shopper.
So, We're Saying...
If you haven’t yet, Basanti: Kapde Aur Koffee is worth checking out.
