This Fab Store Lets You Shop Pastel Lehengas While You Sip On Coffee

Walk into Basanti and you’ll feel like you’ve entered an alternate dimension – one where pastel colours are the norm and gota-patti work adorns all your sartorial dreams. Summery white suit-sets, indigo dresses that skim your ankles as you head for Sunday brunch and, our favourite of them all, lehngas in every pinks, blues, oranges and yellows that are festive and wedding-appropriate – Basanti’s selection of ethnic wear is a winner.

We also love that they stock Needledust juttis, in addition to bright, colourful dupattas and embroidered clutches, so you can mix-n-match and walk out of the store with a complete outfit.