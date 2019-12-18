Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Sector 41
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 41
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
For Kids
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Bars
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Big City Pizza
This Delivery Kitchen In Noida Is Definite Goals!
Sector 41
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Mystery Rooms
Brain Freezing And Pulse Racing Experience of Mystery Rooms Now At Noida
Sector 41
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores
Ozzie's Terrariums
Greenery in Glass Globes? Check Out Ozzie’s Terrariums
Sector 41
Bowling Alleys
Bowling Alleys
Glued Reloaded
This Gaming & Bowling Place In Noida Is Open Till 4AM
Sector 41
Bakeries
Bakeries
Theos
Fast Food, Cold Coffee And Delectable Dessert At Theos, Noida
Sector 41
Salons
Salons
Toni & Guy
Here Are 3 Things That We Can Always Rely On Toni & Guy For
Sector 41
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers
Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 41
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Salato Salad Studio
Must-Try: The Peanut Butter Chicken With Rice At Salato Salad Studio In Noida
Sector 41
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Khidmat Restaurant
A Hidden Gem In Noida!
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Domino's Pizza
Flavours Of Pizza From All Over The World
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Swades - Reflections Of India
Lamps, Bedcovers & Handicrafts: This Noida Store’s Decor Is Ethnic & Beautiful
Sector 50
Cafes
Cafes
Lazy Tales
Noida Has A New Cute Little Cafe Which Is Definitely A Must Visit!
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Theos
Treat Yourself To These Delicious Sweet Treats From Theos!
Sector 50
Cafes
Cafes
Tossin Pizza
Drop By For Some Divine Thin Crust Pizzas At This Outlet In Noida
Sector 50
Lounges
Lounges
Nextonic Cafe N Lounge
This Pocket Friendly Cafe Offers An Amazing Range Of Food With A Pretty Decor!
Sector 50
Pubs
Pubs
Imperfecto Ruin Pub
Imperfecto Noida Is The City's Biggest Bar & The Rooftop Is Epic!
Sector 32
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
NYX Professional Makeup
Make-Up Junkies, This New Range Is Great For Party Season
Sector 32
Bars
Bars
I Sacked Newton
Head To This Place For Some Fantastic Cocktails And Starters
Sector 32
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Inatur
Drop By Inatur For Great Organic Beauty Products
Sector 32
Bakeries
Bakeries
Theobroma
Craving Dessert? You Won't Go Wrong At Theobroma
Sector 32
Lounges
Lounges
SkyHouse
This Noida Bar Has A Stunning Rooftop That's Perfect For Chill Winter Evenings
Sector 32
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Studio Pepperfry
Make Flowers, Fruits & Other Art Works With Thai Clay At This Workshop
Sector 32
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Indifusion
Indirapuram Folks, Check Out Indifusion For Beautiful, Daily Wear Kurtis
Sector 32
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Frozen Stone
The Chocolate Crumble Ice Cream Roll At Frozen Stone In Logix City Centre Mall Is To Die For
Sector 32
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gourmet Nirvana
Lazy Weekend? Order An Amazing Gourmet Meal From This Delivery Kitchen
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 41?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE