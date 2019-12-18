Sector 51

image - DTF Studio
DTF Studio

Get Fit The Best Way With DTF Studio
Sector 34
image - Ohio Spa & Salon
Ohio Spa & Salon

Noida’s Ohio Spa Is Up For Pampering Till 9pm & Makes Kama Ayurveda Facials Affordable
Sector 51
image - Jungle Jamboree
Jungle Jamboree

From Kids To Oldies, This Jungle Themed Restaurant In Noida Is Where Peeps Are Chilling On Weekends
Sector 32
image - SkyHouse
SkyHouse

This Noida Bar Has A Stunning Rooftop That's Perfect For Chill Winter Evenings
Sector 32
image - Inatur
Inatur

Drop By Inatur For Great Organic Beauty Products
Sector 32
image - Frozen Stone
Frozen Stone

The Chocolate Crumble Ice Cream Roll At Frozen Stone In Logix City Centre Mall Is To Die For
Sector 32
image - Studio Pepperfry
Studio Pepperfry

Make Flowers, Fruits & Other Art Works With Thai Clay At This Workshop
Sector 32
image - Indifusion
Indifusion

Indirapuram Folks, Check Out Indifusion For Beautiful, Daily Wear Kurtis
Sector 32
image - Theobroma
Theobroma

Craving Dessert? You Won't Go Wrong At Theobroma
Sector 32
image - Keventers
Keventers

Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 32
image - NYX Professional Makeup
NYX Professional Makeup

Make-Up Junkies, This New Range Is Great For Party Season
Sector 32
image - I Sacked Newton
I Sacked Newton

Head To This Place For Some Fantastic Cocktails And Starters
Sector 32
image - The Gaming Vegas
The Gaming Vegas

We're Telling You Why You Need To Go To Gaming Vegas This Weekend
Sector 32
image - Imperfecto Ruin Pub
Imperfecto Ruin Pub

Imperfecto Noida Is The City's Biggest Bar & The Rooftop Is Epic!
Sector 32
image - Urshilla Dance Company
Urshilla Dance Company

Dance Like A Warrior At These Chhau-Inspired Classes In Noida
image - Govinda’s Restaurant
Govinda’s Restaurant

Good Food, Good Vibe At This Vegetarian Restaurant
Sector 33
image - Tossin Pizza
Tossin Pizza

Drop By For Some Divine Thin Crust Pizzas At This Outlet In Noida
Sector 50
image - Swades - Reflections Of India
Swades - Reflections Of India

Lamps, Bedcovers & Handicrafts: This Noida Store’s Decor Is Ethnic & Beautiful
Sector 50
image - Theos
Theos

Treat Yourself To These Delicious Sweet Treats From Theos!
Sector 50
image - Nextonic Cafe N Lounge
Nextonic Cafe N Lounge

This Pocket Friendly Cafe Offers An Amazing Range Of Food With A Pretty Decor!
Sector 50
