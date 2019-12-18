Explore
Sector 51
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 51
For Kids
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Bars
Gyms
DTF Studio
Get Fit The Best Way With DTF Studio
Sector 34
Salons
Ohio Spa & Salon
Noida’s Ohio Spa Is Up For Pampering Till 9pm & Makes Kama Ayurveda Facials Affordable
Sector 51
Casual Dining
Jungle Jamboree
From Kids To Oldies, This Jungle Themed Restaurant In Noida Is Where Peeps Are Chilling On Weekends
Sector 32
Lounges
SkyHouse
This Noida Bar Has A Stunning Rooftop That's Perfect For Chill Winter Evenings
Sector 32
Cosmetics Stores
Inatur
Drop By Inatur For Great Organic Beauty Products
Sector 32
Dessert Parlours
Frozen Stone
The Chocolate Crumble Ice Cream Roll At Frozen Stone In Logix City Centre Mall Is To Die For
Sector 32
Furniture Stores
Studio Pepperfry
Make Flowers, Fruits & Other Art Works With Thai Clay At This Workshop
Sector 32
Clothing Stores
Indifusion
Indirapuram Folks, Check Out Indifusion For Beautiful, Daily Wear Kurtis
Sector 32
Bakeries
Theobroma
Craving Dessert? You Won't Go Wrong At Theobroma
Sector 32
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers
Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 32
Cosmetics Stores
NYX Professional Makeup
Make-Up Junkies, This New Range Is Great For Party Season
Sector 32
Bars
I Sacked Newton
Head To This Place For Some Fantastic Cocktails And Starters
Sector 32
Gaming Zone
The Gaming Vegas
We're Telling You Why You Need To Go To Gaming Vegas This Weekend
Sector 32
Pubs
Imperfecto Ruin Pub
Imperfecto Noida Is The City's Biggest Bar & The Rooftop Is Epic!
Sector 32
Music & Dance Academies
Urshilla Dance Company
Dance Like A Warrior At These Chhau-Inspired Classes In Noida
Casual Dining
Govinda’s Restaurant
Good Food, Good Vibe At This Vegetarian Restaurant
Sector 33
Cafes
Tossin Pizza
Drop By For Some Divine Thin Crust Pizzas At This Outlet In Noida
Sector 50
Home Décor Stores
Swades - Reflections Of India
Lamps, Bedcovers & Handicrafts: This Noida Store’s Decor Is Ethnic & Beautiful
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
Theos
Treat Yourself To These Delicious Sweet Treats From Theos!
Sector 50
Lounges
Nextonic Cafe N Lounge
This Pocket Friendly Cafe Offers An Amazing Range Of Food With A Pretty Decor!
Sector 50
