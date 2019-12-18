Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Sector 59
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 59
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
For Pets
Cafes
Casual Dining
Bakeries
Fast Food Restaurants
Food Stores
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Salons
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres
Sunset Cinema Club Backyard
Take Part In This Contest & Win FREE Passes To The Christmas Movie Marathon!
Sector 59
Resorts
Resorts
Surajgarh Farms
This Theme Farm In Gurgaon Is The Perfect Place To Feel The Rustic Vibes
Sector 59
Other
Other
Surajgarh
This Gurgaon Place Is Perfect For Outdoor Activities & The Much-Needed Farm Life!
Sector 59
Pet Care
Pet Care
Tail Club
Spend Quality Time With Your Pooch At This Pet-Friendly Cafe & Park
Sector 59
Cafes
Cafes
Off The Leash - A Dog Park & Cafe
A Pool, Treats & Toys, Take Off The Leash & Let Your Pet Run Free At This Cafe In Gurgaon
Sector 59
Other
Other
Flyboy Aviation
Gone With The Wind: Paraglide Over The City With Flyboy Air Safari
Other
Other
Cult
Bangalore Based Fitness Chain CULT Arrives In Gurgaon: Say Hello To Machine-Less Exercising!
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Little.Big
This New Child-Friendly Eatery Is Not Your Typical Family Restaurant
Sector 56
Lounges
Lounges
The Ark
Doggy Swim Race at The Ark, Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Asia Alive - DoubleTree by
Find A Buffet Befitting A King At Asia Alive In G-Town
Sector 56
Schools & Colleges
Schools & Colleges
Kinder Plume
The Best Day Care Centers For Your Tiny Tot
Sushant Lok
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Danceliwood Studio
Think Gymming Is Boring? This Place Will Make You Work Out To Bollywood Beats
Golf Course Road
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Daawat-E-Kashmir
Daawat-E-Kashmir: Delivering Boxfuls Of Kashmiri Food Across Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Pubs
Pubs
The Friends Republic
Commune Over Kebabs, BYOB And Music At This Chill Ahaata
Golf Course Road
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Choudhary Gohana Famous Jalebi
Gohana To Gurgaon: Try Choudhary's Huge Jalebis
Sector 56
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Breakfast 7-11
No Time For Nashta? This New Joint Will Deliver Hot Parathas & Cranberry Cheese Sandwiches
Sector 56
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Bombay Interior Decorators
Looking For Fab Decor In Faridabad? Your Search Ends At This Store
Markets
Markets
Huda Market
Tandoori, Fried And Curry—Momo Galore In Sector 56, Gurgaon
Food Stores
Food Stores
24SEVEN
Not Just Hot Dogs, 24×7 Also Has Epic Waffles The Next Time You’re Hungry At Midnight
Gyms
Gyms
Play Fitness Gym
Unravel The Mystery Of Six-Pack Abs At Play Fitness Gyms
Sushant Lok
Other
Other
Sector 56
Diyas For INR 1, Planters For INR 150: Get Crockery, Glassware & Pottery On This Street
Sector 56
Libraries
Libraries
The Book Bird Library
Gurgaon, You've Got A Library With Over 5,000 Books & A Nominal Membership Fee
Sector 56
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pizza Hut
Black Pizza Is A Thing & Here's Where You Can Get It!
Sector 56
Food Stores
Food Stores
Yamato-Ya
Roll Sushi Like A Pro, Courtesy Japanese Grocery Store Yamato-Ya
Sector 56
Cafes
Cafes
Pepper Pot- The Terrace Cafe
Admire Gurgaon's Skyline From Pepper Pot—The Terrace Cafe
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 59?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE