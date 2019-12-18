Sector 59

Movie Theatres
image - Sunset Cinema Club Backyard
Sunset Cinema Club Backyard

Take Part In This Contest & Win FREE Passes To The Christmas Movie Marathon!
Sector 59
Resorts
image - Surajgarh Farms
Surajgarh Farms

This Theme Farm In Gurgaon Is The Perfect Place To Feel The Rustic Vibes
Sector 59
Other
image - Surajgarh
Surajgarh

This Gurgaon Place Is Perfect For Outdoor Activities & The Much-Needed Farm Life!
Sector 59
Pet Care
image - Tail Club
Tail Club

Spend Quality Time With Your Pooch At This Pet-Friendly Cafe & Park
Sector 59
Cafes
image - Off The Leash - A Dog Park & Cafe
Off The Leash - A Dog Park & Cafe

A Pool, Treats & Toys, Take Off The Leash & Let Your Pet Run Free At This Cafe In Gurgaon
Sector 59
Other
image - Flyboy Aviation
Flyboy Aviation

Gone With The Wind: Paraglide Over The City With Flyboy Air Safari
Other
image - Cult
Cult

Bangalore Based Fitness Chain CULT Arrives In Gurgaon: Say Hello To Machine-Less Exercising!
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
image - Little.Big
Little.Big

This New Child-Friendly Eatery Is Not Your Typical Family Restaurant
Sector 56
Lounges
image - The Ark
The Ark

Doggy Swim Race at The Ark, Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Fine Dining
image - Asia Alive - DoubleTree by
Asia Alive - DoubleTree by

Find A Buffet Befitting A King At Asia Alive In G-Town
Sector 56
Schools & Colleges
image - Kinder Plume
Kinder Plume

The Best Day Care Centers For Your Tiny Tot
Sushant Lok
Music & Dance Academies
image - Danceliwood Studio
Danceliwood Studio

Think Gymming Is Boring? This Place Will Make You Work Out To Bollywood Beats
Golf Course Road
Delivery Services
image - Daawat-E-Kashmir
Daawat-E-Kashmir

Daawat-E-Kashmir: Delivering Boxfuls Of Kashmiri Food Across Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Pubs
image - The Friends Republic
The Friends Republic

Commune Over Kebabs, BYOB And Music At This Chill Ahaata
Golf Course Road
Sweet Shops
image - Choudhary Gohana Famous Jalebi
Choudhary Gohana Famous Jalebi

Gohana To Gurgaon: Try Choudhary's Huge Jalebis
Sector 56
Delivery Services
image - Breakfast 7-11
Breakfast 7-11

No Time For Nashta? This New Joint Will Deliver Hot Parathas & Cranberry Cheese Sandwiches
Sector 56
Home Décor Stores
image - Bombay Interior Decorators
Bombay Interior Decorators

Looking For Fab Decor In Faridabad? Your Search Ends At This Store
Markets
image - Huda Market
Huda Market

Tandoori, Fried And Curry—Momo Galore In Sector 56, Gurgaon
Food Stores
image - 24SEVEN
24SEVEN

Not Just Hot Dogs, 24×7 Also Has Epic Waffles The Next Time You’re Hungry At Midnight
Gyms
image - Play Fitness Gym
Play Fitness Gym

Unravel The Mystery Of Six-Pack Abs At Play Fitness Gyms
Sushant Lok
Other
image - Sector 56
Sector 56

Diyas For INR 1, Planters For INR 150: Get Crockery, Glassware & Pottery On This Street
Sector 56
Libraries
image - The Book Bird Library
The Book Bird Library

Gurgaon, You've Got A Library With Over 5,000 Books & A Nominal Membership Fee
Sector 56
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut

Black Pizza Is A Thing & Here's Where You Can Get It!
Sector 56
Food Stores
image - Yamato-Ya
Yamato-Ya

Roll Sushi Like A Pro, Courtesy Japanese Grocery Store Yamato-Ya
Sector 56
Cafes
image - Pepper Pot- The Terrace Cafe
Pepper Pot- The Terrace Cafe

Admire Gurgaon's Skyline From Pepper Pot—The Terrace Cafe
