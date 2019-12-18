Cavelossim

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Cavelossim

Casual Dining
image - James’s Cafe
Casual Dining

James’s Cafe

An Amalgamation Of Good Food, Live Music & Goa Feels, Head Here Right Away!
Cavelossim
Bars
image - Amalia - Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort Hotel
Bars

Amalia - Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort Hotel

Goa's First Vegan Bar Finally Opens, So Who's Up For Some Harmless Fun?
Cavelossim
Casual Dining
image - The Fisherman's Wharf
Casual Dining

The Fisherman's Wharf

Spicy, Deep Fried Pomfret & Prawn Curry In Goan Style With A Superb View!
Cavelossim
Spas
image - Sandalwood Ayurveda Clinic
Spas

Sandalwood Ayurveda Clinic

You Get The Most Relaxing Ayurvedic Massages At This Spa In South Goa
Cavelossim
Resorts
image - Luisa By The Sea Resort
Resorts

Luisa By The Sea Resort

Your Search For Budget Villas In South Goa Ends Here!
Cavelossim
Casual Dining
image - Mikes Place
Casual Dining

Mikes Place

Gorge On Perfect Goan Breakfast At This Eatery Near Cavelossim Beach
Cavelossim
Casual Dining
image - Robin's Ark
Casual Dining

Robin's Ark

Date Night Or Chilling With Friends? This Restaurant In Cavelossim Makes For The Perfect Spot
Cavelossim
Pubs
image - Aqua - The Leela
Pubs

Aqua - The Leela

Go To Aqua To Shake A Leg & Jive The Night Away
Cavelossim
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Seaman's Nest
Fast Food Restaurants

Seaman's Nest

#BudgetEats: Seamens Nest For Goan Vibes & Fresh Seafood
Assolna
Shacks
image - Milmar Sams
Shacks

Milmar Sams

You'll Love To Gorge On Exotic Goan Seafood At This Salcete Restaurant
Assolna
Resorts
image - Caravela Beach Resort
Resorts

Caravela Beach Resort

Heading To South Goa? Caravela Beach Resort Is A Perfect Place To Stay
Margao
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Cavelossim?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE