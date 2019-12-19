Goa's First Vegan Bar Finally Opens, So Who's Up For Some Harmless Fun?

This charming beachfront property in South Goa isn’t afraid of reinventing itself and a whole-new vegan bar is a way of establishing that. With the aim of taking the boring out of vegan, it’s currently running with a menu that’s got the likes of sliders, nachos, desserts and a bunch of finger foods to go with your drinks.

Soon as you enter, you’ll be greeted by murals painted by Mario Miranda in the lobby bar. The spots of sunshine with the night-vibe of Amalia make it the perfect holiday hangout to while away your time. We settled for the evening with a glass of Lettuce Spray (iceberg lettuce, gin, cucumber, wasabi and aloe vera) and it was a pretty refreshing start. The Patolio Colada, on the other hand, with pineapple, cashew feni, coconut milk and patolio syrup) seemed more like the love child of a pina colada and bailey’s. They have a host of other cocktails and mocktails with interesting infusions made from coconut water, Thai tea, wasabi vodka and more.

With the help of a talented kitchen team, they’re hoping to introduce vegan wines and mock meats going forward but right now is an equally good time to go if you dig mac n’ cheese, bombay sandwich or a vegan chocolate fudge cake. If you ask us our favourites, we’d go with the oriental cigars and the their signature Textures of Chocolate dessert that’s essentially moist chocolate cake with coconut and mango.

So then, what plan(t)s for the weekend, folks?