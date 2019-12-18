Nuvem

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Nuvem

Sports Venues
image - Goa Kart Racing
Goa Kart Racing

Forget Paragliding, Opt For Go Karting On Top Of A Hill Instead
Nuvem
Department Stores
image - Earthlings Live Naturally
Earthlings Live Naturally

You Can Get Organic & Natural Products From Over 60 Brands At This Goa Store
Margao
Travel Services
image - Soul Travelling
Soul Travelling

This Pub Crawl Also Lets You Discover Panjim’s Secret Stories & History
Margao
Casual Dining
image - Fernando's Nostalgia
Fernando's Nostalgia

Go To Goa's Only Boutique Restaurant For Traditional Food & A Carnival Vibe
Raia
Bakeries
image - The Godinho Bakery
The Godinho Bakery

This Third Generation Baker Sells Authentic Poi At The Majorda Station
Casual Dining
image - Ignia
Ignia

Fire Up Your Meal With Some Bhut Jolokia Infused Dishes At This Restaurant
Verna
Bakeries
image - Master Chef
Master Chef

Butter Cookies & Milkshakes At Master Chef, Majorda
Majorda
Bakeries
image - Jila Bakery
Jila Bakery

This Family-Run Bakery In South Goa Does The Best Eclairs In Goa
Loutolim
NGOs
image - Atmavishwas -The Vocational Centre
Atmavishwas -The Vocational Centre

Go Grab Lunch At This Home Café Run By The Differently Abled
Verna
Homestays
image - Figueiredo Mansion
Figueiredo Mansion

When In Goa, Stay At This Enchanting Portuguese Mansion That's Over 400 Years Old
Loutolim
Casual Dining
image - Martin's Corner
Martin's Corner

Head To Martin's Corner For Authentic Goan Food & A Lively Vibe
Betalbatim
Hotels
image - Vivenda Dos Palhacos
Vivenda Dos Palhacos

This Goa Hotel Has Rooms With Unique Names & A Customised Tuk-Tuk To Take You Around
Majorda
Cafes
image - Carpe Diem
Carpe Diem

Theatre, Pottery & Even A Cafe: This Hangout Spot In South Goa Has It All
Majorda
Museums
image - Ancestral Goa
Ancestral Goa

Wondered What A Goan Village Looked Like 100 Years Ago? Head To Ancestral Goa
Loutolim
Cafes
image - Fish Ka
Fish Ka

Vindaloo Magic & Bacon Wrapped Prawns At Fish Ka, Betalbatim
Betalbatim
Hotels
image - Alila Diwa
Alila Diwa

Candlelight Dinners Are Passé? Try Dining In The Dark At This Restaurant In Goa
Majorda
Home Décor Stores
image - The Linen Shoppe
The Linen Shoppe

Get Yourself Beautiful Home Linen On A Budget From These Stores In Goa
Vanelim
Other
image - Margao
Margao

Pretty Markets & Old Churches: Margao Is A Must For Your Next Goa Trip
Margao
