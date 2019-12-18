Explore
Nuvem
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Nuvem
Bakeries
Casual Dining
Cafes
Hotels
Department Stores
Home Décor Stores
Homestays
Museums
NGOs
Travel Services
Sports Venues
Goa Kart Racing
Forget Paragliding, Opt For Go Karting On Top Of A Hill Instead
Nuvem
Department Stores
Earthlings Live Naturally
You Can Get Organic & Natural Products From Over 60 Brands At This Goa Store
Margao
Travel Services
Soul Travelling
This Pub Crawl Also Lets You Discover Panjim’s Secret Stories & History
Margao
Casual Dining
Fernando's Nostalgia
Go To Goa's Only Boutique Restaurant For Traditional Food & A Carnival Vibe
Raia
Bakeries
The Godinho Bakery
This Third Generation Baker Sells Authentic Poi At The Majorda Station
Casual Dining
Ignia
Fire Up Your Meal With Some Bhut Jolokia Infused Dishes At This Restaurant
Verna
Bakeries
Master Chef
Butter Cookies & Milkshakes At Master Chef, Majorda
Majorda
Bakeries
Jila Bakery
This Family-Run Bakery In South Goa Does The Best Eclairs In Goa
Loutolim
NGOs
Atmavishwas -The Vocational Centre
Go Grab Lunch At This Home Café Run By The Differently Abled
Verna
Homestays
Figueiredo Mansion
When In Goa, Stay At This Enchanting Portuguese Mansion That's Over 400 Years Old
Loutolim
Casual Dining
Martin's Corner
Head To Martin's Corner For Authentic Goan Food & A Lively Vibe
Betalbatim
Hotels
Vivenda Dos Palhacos
This Goa Hotel Has Rooms With Unique Names & A Customised Tuk-Tuk To Take You Around
Majorda
Cafes
Carpe Diem
Theatre, Pottery & Even A Cafe: This Hangout Spot In South Goa Has It All
Majorda
Museums
Ancestral Goa
Wondered What A Goan Village Looked Like 100 Years Ago? Head To Ancestral Goa
Loutolim
Cafes
Fish Ka
Vindaloo Magic & Bacon Wrapped Prawns At Fish Ka, Betalbatim
Betalbatim
Hotels
Alila Diwa
Candlelight Dinners Are Passé? Try Dining In The Dark At This Restaurant In Goa
Majorda
Home Décor Stores
The Linen Shoppe
Get Yourself Beautiful Home Linen On A Budget From These Stores In Goa
Vanelim
Other
Margao
Pretty Markets & Old Churches: Margao Is A Must For Your Next Goa Trip
Margao
