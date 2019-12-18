Velsao

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Velsao

Tourist Attractions
image - Velsao Beach
Velsao Beach

Go For A Quiet, Long, Peaceful Walk at Velsao Beach
Velsao
Hotels
image - The Postcard Hotel
The Postcard Hotel

These 3 New Luxury Hotels In Goa Are Anything But The Typical
Religious Establishments
image - Three Kings Chapel
Three Kings Chapel

Did You Know? 3 Kings Chapel In South Goa Is Believed To Be Haunted
Fine Dining
image - Kebabs & Kurries - ITC Grand Goa
Kebabs & Kurries - ITC Grand Goa

Homesick North Indians, Get Epic Kebabs & A Gorgeous Beach At This Resort
Shacks
image - Zeebop
Zeebop

Zeebop in Utorda For a Lazy Sunday Lunch with Family
Utorda
Casual Dining
image - Salute - Cucina Italiana
Salute - Cucina Italiana

This Italian Restaurant In South Goa Deserves A Standing Salute
Majorda
NGOs
image - Atmavishwas -The Vocational Centre
Atmavishwas -The Vocational Centre

Go Grab Lunch At This Home Café Run By The Differently Abled
Verna
Resorts
image - Planet Hollywood Beach Resort
Planet Hollywood Beach Resort

#LBBGoa: Planet Hollywood Beach Resort In Salcette Is Where You Should Go To Relax & Chill
Hotels
image - Vivenda Dos Palhacos
Vivenda Dos Palhacos

This Goa Hotel Has Rooms With Unique Names & A Customised Tuk-Tuk To Take You Around
Majorda
Casual Dining
image - Pentagon Restaurant
Pentagon Restaurant

Live Music Every Day & Fresh Seafood: No Wonder This Garden Pub Is Always Kicking!
Majorda
Cafes
image - Carpe Diem
Carpe Diem

Theatre, Pottery & Even A Cafe: This Hangout Spot In South Goa Has It All
Majorda
Bakeries
image - Master Chef
Master Chef

Butter Cookies & Milkshakes At Master Chef, Majorda
Majorda
