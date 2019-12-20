Go For A Quiet, Long, Peaceful Walk at Velsao Beach

Tourist Attractions

Velsao Beach

Velsao, Consua
Velsao, Consua, Goa

    A hidden gem in South Goa, the Velsao beach is nothing less than stunning, unexplored, a pleasant respite from the usually crowded beaches in Goa.

    What Should You Expect?

    If you want the whole beach to yourself, head to Velsao. With just a handful of shacks offering food, Velsao’s a completely different experience. If you are lucky enough, you might spot dolphins while sitting near the beach. Head here for a relaxed day outing or detox from bar hopping or beach hopping. It’s a long, scenic drive through the countryside, and is totally worth it.

    #LBBTip

    The shacks aren’t functional through the year; so you might want to pack up a picnic basket for your trip to Velsao. Also, head to the famous Martin’s Corner nearby for your fill on best sea food.

