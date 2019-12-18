Jam Bagh

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Jam Bagh

Gift Shops
Gift Shops

Wedtree

Ikat Purses, Brass Idols & Home Decor: This Gifting Brand Makes All Things Eco-Friendly
Jam Bagh
Gift Shops
Gift Shops

Hyderabad Party Shop

House Party On Your Mind? This Wholesale Store In Osmangunj Is Your Cue
Jam Bagh
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Navrang Tasty Sharbath

This Small Shop Sells Flavoured Concentrates To Make Sharbath and Ice Gola
Jam Bagh
Food Stores
Food Stores

Lamsa Tea

Time To Chill! Get Chocolate Or Pekoe Flavoured Tea From This Iconic Tea Store
Jam Bagh
Food Stores
Food Stores

Nilgiri Tea Emporium

Time To Chill! Get Chocolate Or Pekoe Flavoured Tea From This Iconic Tea Store
Nampally
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores

We Do Import

This Wholesale Store In Osmangunj Has Pinterest-Worthy Home Decor & Party Props
Street Food
Street Food

Ram Ki Bandi

For All Early Riser, Head To This Iconic Stall To Have Exclusive Dosas
Nampally
Bakeries
Bakeries

Karachi Bakery

This Iconic Bakery Has Put Hyderabad On The Map With Its Fruit Biscuits & Dilkush
Nampally
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores

Paras Handicrafts

Get To This Budget Handicrafts Store For Pretty Bird Nests & Flower Vases
Hyderabad
Kitchen Supplies
Kitchen Supplies

Himalaya Crockery & Gift

It's Wedding Season! Gift Fancy Crockery & Decorative Figurines From This Begum Bazaar Store
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops

Hameedi Confectioners & Co.

This Iconic Sweet Shop Was Nizam's Favourite. Checked It Out Yet?
Abids
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores

Shringar Handicraft

Jewellery Boxes To Clocks: This Handicraft Store In Begum Bazaar Is A Home Decor Paradise
Ghansi Bazaar
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Famous Ice Cream

This Is One Of The Oldest Ice Cream Parlours In Hyderabad That Serves Hand Made Ice Cream
Food Stores
Food Stores

Mangal Mani Traders

Lindor To Ferrero Rocher: Hoard Imported Chocolates At This Wholesale Store
Hyderabad
Libraries
Libraries

Telangana State Central Library

This Public Library Is Located In A 127-Year-Old Heritage Building & It's A Reader's Delight
Afzal Gunj
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Akbar Fast Food

A Broke Man's Guide To Non-Vegetarian Food
Abids
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores

J. K. Pen Stores

Old Fashioned Fountain Pens To Leather Laptop Bags: This 45-Year-Old Store Has Amazing Stuff
Koti
Religious Establishments
Religious Establishments

ISKCON

Experience Serenity & Peace At This Beautiful Temple In Abids
Abids
Museums
Museums

Salar Jung Museum

With Collectibles From Across The World, This Museum Is Full Of Nizami History
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Jahanpanah

Sherwanis, Bandhgalas & Suits: We're Digging These Ethnic Outfits For Men
Abids
Handloom
Handloom

Sir Sai Handloom & Cloth Shop

Jute Bags, Potlis, Cushion Covers? Mark This Koti’s Shop On Your Shopping List
Koti
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Bombay Juice

Eat And Repeat! Satiate Your Appetite At This Quick Bite Joint In Koti
Koti
Dhabhas
Dhabhas

Sagar Papaji Ka Dhaba

Dal Makhni To Tandoori Chicken: You've Got To Eat At This 40-Year-Old Iconic Dhaba
Koti
