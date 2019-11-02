Ikat Purses, Brass Idols & Home Decor: This Gifting Brand Makes All Things Eco-Friendly

While gift-giving is an intricate matter, people seldom talk about how stressful shopping for return gifts can be, especially if it's for a big group. If you could relate with that and have a big occasion coming up, we found a Hyderabad-based online brand called Wedtree that'll ease your trouble. What makes it truly awesome is that these folks have a variety of unique and trendy gifting options that are eco-friendly. From white metal religious idols with gold plating, Kalamkari boxes, to stylish jute bags and ikat purses, you can choose from more than 20 categories.

Hosting a pooja? They've got kumkum holders that look like animal motifs starting at INR 25, and other pooja utilities like glass agarbatti stands and thaalis starting at INR 30. Looking for fancy items? Home decor, mobile pouches, jewellery holders, and assorted gift bundles — you can get all that and more in bulk for wholesale prices.