Khairatabad

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Khairatabad

Casual Dining
image - Amogham - The Lake View Restaurant
Casual Dining

Amogham - The Lake View Restaurant

Pretty Ambience & A Lavish Buffet, This Lake View Restaurant Is Definite Goals!
Khairatabad
Parks
image - Sanjeevaiah Park
Parks

Sanjeevaiah Park

This Popular Park Near Tank Bund Is Now An Exclusive Children's Park
Khairatabad
Fine Dining
image - Ohri's Tansen
Fine Dining

Ohri's Tansen

Paneer Dum Roll By Tansen Cannot Be Missed For Sure!
Khairatabad
Gaming Zone
image - Pitstop Go-Karting
Gaming Zone

Pitstop Go-Karting

Go, Vroom! There Is A New Go-Karting Place Near Necklace Road
Khairatabad
Gaming Zone
image - Ramada Game Zone
Gaming Zone

Ramada Game Zone

Gamer Squads! Check Out This Video Gaming Zone In Khairatabad
Khairatabad
Street Food
image - Ice Station
Street Food

Ice Station

Bandi Style Noodles & Manchuria Make You Go Weak In The Knees? Go Here
Khairatabad
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chinese World
Fast Food Restaurants

Chinese World

This Eatery Near Imax Theatre Serves Scrumptious Dahi Chicken
Khairatabad
Parks
image - Lumbini Park
Parks

Lumbini Park

Time To Go Nostalgic! Pop By This Iconic Park For A Laser Show
Khairatabad
Amusement Parks
image - Jalavihar
Amusement Parks

Jalavihar

Summer Is Almost Here! Head Out To This Water Park On Necklace Road
Khairatabad
Hostels
image - Elysium Inn Hostel
Hostels

Elysium Inn Hostel

This Hostel In Khairatabad Is An Awesome Pad To Meet New Peeps & Chill
Khairatabad
Auditoriums
image - Ravindra Bharathi
Auditoriums

Ravindra Bharathi

Have You Ever Watched A Performance At This Iconic Auditorium In Lakdikapul?
Khairatabad
Tourist Attractions
image - Buddha Statue
Tourist Attractions

Buddha Statue

Are You Even A Hyderabadi If You Haven't Taken A Boat To See The Buddha Statue?
Khairatabad
Parks
image - NTR Garden
Parks

NTR Garden

Spend A Fun Evening With Your Kids At NTR Gardens Near Hussain Sagar
Khairatabad
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Taco Bell
Fast Food Restaurants

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Is Now In Hyderabad & We Cannot Keep Calm
Khairatabad
Tourist Attractions
image - MS Maqtha Art District
Tourist Attractions

MS Maqtha Art District

St+Art Is Hosting Curated Tours In Maqtha Art District On Sundays
Khairatabad
Parks
image - Dogs Park - Necklace Road
Parks

Dogs Park - Necklace Road

A Park For Barks: Have You Checked Out This Dog Park In Necklace Road?
Khairatabad
Spas
image - Somara Wellness & Beauty
Spas

Somara Wellness & Beauty

Couple's Massage, Reflexology & Facials: This Spa Is Where You Should Hit Refresh
Somajiguda
Other
image - Radhika Pitti Studio
Other

Radhika Pitti Studio

This Design Studio Can Make You Harry Potter Or Lovely Themed Wedding Card Invitations
Somajiguda
Fine Dining
image - Cayenne
Fine Dining

Cayenne

Take Your Family To Cayenne & Relish The Amazing Buffet Spread
Hotels
image - Mercure Hyderabad KCP
Hotels

Mercure Hyderabad KCP

Woah! Did You Know This Hotel Has Charlie Chaplin Themed Rooms?
Somajiguda
Casual Dining
image - The Arabian Village
Casual Dining

The Arabian Village

This Newbie Serves Some Amazing Kebabs!
Hotels
image - Amrutha Castle
Hotels

Amrutha Castle

There Is A Castle Hotel In Hyderabad & It Has A Rooftop Swimming Pool
Lounges
image - Aqua - The Park
Lounges

Aqua - The Park

A Beautiful Poolside Dining Experience At Aqua
Somajiguda
Fine Dining
image - Aish - The Park
Fine Dining

Aish - The Park

Want To Eat Haleem 365 Days A Year Off A Silver Platter? We Know Just Where
Somajiguda
Dessert Parlours
image - Dumont
Dessert Parlours

Dumont

With Unconventional & Offbeat Flavours! Check Out This Ice -Cream Parlour Asap
Somajiguda
Cafes
image - Guilt Trip
Cafes

Guilt Trip

Guilt Trip: A Cosy Place With A Variety Of Desserts
Somajiguda
Casual Dining
image - Verandah - The Park
Casual Dining

Verandah - The Park

Fancy A Lavish Dinner? Verandah, Park Hotel Has So Much To Offer!
Somajiguda
Cafes
image - Ambitto
Cafes

Ambitto

This Cafe In Somajiguda Is A Hidden Gem For Great Food At Pocket-Friendly Prices
Somajiguda
Hotels
image - Holiday Inn Express
Hotels

Holiday Inn Express

Flying Down To Hyderabad? Make This Budget Hotel In Banjara Hills Your Abode For Your Vacation
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - InChinese
Fast Food Restaurants

InChinese

Love Chinese Cuisine? Head Straight To This Place That Serves Good Food At A Good Price
Punjagutta
Kitchen Supplies
image - Tupperware
Kitchen Supplies

Tupperware

Tupperware Opened Its Exclusive Store In Hyderabad & We're Hoarding Everything
Punjagutta
Clothing Stores
image - Max Fashion
Clothing Stores

Max Fashion

Pick All Things Breezy & Bright For Your Summer Wardrobe From This Store In Erra Manzil
Punjagutta
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pizzetto
Fast Food Restaurants

Pizzetto

DIY Pizza & Pasta: Stop By This Pizza Place In Irrum Manzil
Punjagutta
Clothing Stores
image - Marks & Spencer
Clothing Stores

Marks & Spencer

Feminine Formals & Comfy Casuals: Check Out This British Clothing Brand To Ace Your OOTDs
Punjagutta
Clothing Stores
image - Zudio
Clothing Stores

Zudio

Don't Think We Can Get Over This Budget Store! Shop For Beautiful Kurtas At INR 299 Upwards
Punjagutta
Movie Theatres
image - PVR 4DX
Movie Theatres

PVR 4DX

OMG! Hyderabad Gets Its First 4DX Theatre & We're Queuing Up With Popcorn
Punjagutta
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Khairatabad?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE