Go, Vroom! There Is A New Go-Karting Place Near Necklace Road

Gaming Zone

Pitstop Go-Karting

Khairatabad, Hyderabad
Necklace Road, Raj Nagar, Khairtabad, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Ever wondered there's nothing much to do on Necklace Road? Sure you can score great views and take long walks but here's something more exciting. There's a new go-karting arena — Pitstop Go Karting and we recommend hitting it up with your squad. Since it's a new place, you can expect smooth tracks and powerful go-karts. For INR 300, you can play seven laps. Which means, you've got to throw a birthday party here. We mean you don't have to break a bank. 

Want to go beyond go-karting? Pitstop has a massive food court and gaming too. Cannot think of a gaming zone without bowling? They've got an awesome bowling alley (that's right up our alley of awesome) and plenty of outdoor games to keep you in their yard.

