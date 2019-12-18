Explore
Manikonda
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Manikonda
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Bars
Dessert Parlours
Gyms
Clothing Stores
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Gaming Zone
Salons
Gyms
Gyms
Fitness Reloaded
This Gym In Manikonda Is All About Scoring Basic Fitness On A Budget
Manikonda
Other
Other
Khajaguda
Trek To These Hills Near Hitech City For Peacock Sighting & Iconic Drone Shots
Manikonda
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
DownTown Junction Family Dhaba
Did You Know You Could Go On A Lunch Date With Your Pet At This Dhaba?
Monument
Monument
Qutb Shahi Tombs
These Iconic Tombs Are An Architectural Wonder & A Photographer's Paradise
Toli Chowki
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Meatscape
Head To This Restaurant In Towlichowki For Kali Masi Meat Or Turkey Meat
Toli Chowki
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
Hobby Shop
DIY Lovers, Make Toy Planes With RC Spare Parts & Machine Cut Kits From This Store
Toli Chowki
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Beyond Flavours
Beyond Flavours Is Here To Impress You Way Beyond Your Expectations
Gachibowli
Hotels
Hotels
Taramati Baradari
Did You Know Taramati Baradari Is A 141-Year-Old Monument Turned Hotel?
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Biryanis & More
From Yum Biryani To Desserts, This Outlet In Gachibowli Is What You Need!
Gachibowli
Parks
Parks
Biodiversity Park
Get Some Fresh Air At This Famous Landmark Which Is A Park With Majestic Trees
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Frio Bistro
Blend Of Italian, European & Continental Cuisine Under One Roof
Gachibowli
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
ACME- A Chicago Pizzeria
Have You Tried A Deep Dish Pizza Yet? Look No Further
Hotels
Hotels
Taramati Hotel
Culture Vultures, Check Into This 140-Year-Old Monument Turned Hotel At INR 2,100 Per Night
Hyderabad
Other
Other
Outer Ring Road
Call Your Gang & Camp Under The Stars With BBQ To Enjoy The Christmas Spirit
Yoga Studios
Yoga Studios
Bodhi Yoga Institute
Yoga Life Calling You? Learn A Mix Of Traditional Yoga Forms At This Popular Yoga Institute
Gachibowli
Cafes
Cafes
Ants Cafe
This New Cafe In Gachibowli Is Like A Glasshouse & We're Digging The Vibe
Gachibowli
Spas
Spas
The 5th Element Spa
Balinese Massage To Body Wraps: Head Over To This Thai Spa For A-Z Rejuvenation
Jubilee Hills
Hostels
Hostels
Mahas Inn
Chill With Travellers By Crashing At This Backpackers Hostel For Just INR 500 A Night
Gachibowli
Bars
Bars
Pour House 7
Hidden Gem In Gachibowli
Book Stores
Book Stores
Book Mark
Second Hand Books To Latest Releases, It's Raining Discounts At This Gachibowli Bookstore
Gachibowli
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions
Durgam Cheruvu
If You Are New To The City, Go Explore This Park Around The Secret Lake In Jubilee Hills
Hyderabad
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
ACK Alive
Hang Out With Suppandi, Learn Creative Writing, Puppetry & More At This Learning Centre
Jubilee Hills
