Gyms
Gyms

Fitness Reloaded

This Gym In Manikonda Is All About Scoring Basic Fitness On A Budget
Manikonda
Other
Other

Khajaguda

Trek To These Hills Near Hitech City For Peacock Sighting & Iconic Drone Shots
Manikonda
Dhabhas
Dhabhas

DownTown Junction Family Dhaba

Did You Know You Could Go On A Lunch Date With Your Pet At This Dhaba?
Monument
Monument

Qutb Shahi Tombs

These Iconic Tombs Are An Architectural Wonder & A Photographer's Paradise
Toli Chowki
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Meatscape

Head To This Restaurant In Towlichowki For Kali Masi Meat Or Turkey Meat
Toli Chowki
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores

Hobby Shop

DIY Lovers, Make Toy Planes With RC Spare Parts & Machine Cut Kits From This Store
Toli Chowki
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Beyond Flavours

Beyond Flavours Is Here To Impress You Way Beyond Your Expectations
Gachibowli
Hotels
Hotels

Taramati Baradari

Did You Know Taramati Baradari Is A 141-Year-Old Monument Turned Hotel?
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Biryanis & More

From Yum Biryani To Desserts, This Outlet In Gachibowli Is What You Need!
Gachibowli
Parks
Parks

Biodiversity Park

Get Some Fresh Air At This Famous Landmark Which Is A Park With Majestic Trees
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Frio Bistro

Blend Of Italian, European & Continental Cuisine Under One Roof
Gachibowli
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

ACME- A Chicago Pizzeria

Have You Tried A Deep Dish Pizza Yet? Look No Further
Hotels
Hotels

Taramati Hotel

Culture Vultures, Check Into This 140-Year-Old Monument Turned Hotel At INR 2,100 Per Night
Hyderabad
Other
Other

Outer Ring Road

Call Your Gang & Camp Under The Stars With BBQ To Enjoy The Christmas Spirit
Yoga Studios
Yoga Studios

Bodhi Yoga Institute

Yoga Life Calling You? Learn A Mix Of Traditional Yoga Forms At This Popular Yoga Institute
Gachibowli
Cafes
Cafes

Ants Cafe

This New Cafe In Gachibowli Is Like A Glasshouse & We're Digging The Vibe
Gachibowli
Spas
Spas

The 5th Element Spa

Balinese Massage To Body Wraps: Head Over To This Thai Spa For A-Z Rejuvenation
Jubilee Hills
Hostels
Hostels

Mahas Inn

Chill With Travellers By Crashing At This Backpackers Hostel For Just INR 500 A Night
Gachibowli
Bars
Bars

Pour House 7

Hidden Gem In Gachibowli
Book Stores
Book Stores

Book Mark

Second Hand Books To Latest Releases, It's Raining Discounts At This Gachibowli Bookstore
Gachibowli
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions

Durgam Cheruvu

If You Are New To The City, Go Explore This Park Around The Secret Lake In Jubilee Hills
Hyderabad
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops

ACK Alive

Hang Out With Suppandi, Learn Creative Writing, Puppetry & More At This Learning Centre
Jubilee Hills
