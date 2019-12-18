Dakshineswar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Dakshineswar

Clothing Stores
Sayanti Ghosh Designer Studio

Dress Up Like Meena Kumari In These Retro Blouses From This Quaint Shop In Dunlop
Dunlop
Book Stores
Manisha Granthalaya

These Out-Of-Print Books Came To India In 1982, All The Way From The USSR
College Square
Religious Establishments
Belur Math

New To The City? You Have To Visit Belur Math For A Taste Of Old Kolkata
Howrah
Clothing Stores
Pratapsons

Toys, Apparel, Accessories & Footwear: Shop For All This & More From This Shop
Belur
Clothing Stores
Acre - The Fashion Hub

Looking For Ethnic Wear? Hit Up This Store For Comfy Kurtis, Sarees & Lehengas
Belur
Clothing Stores
Louis Philippe

Sharp Casuals Or Dapper Formals, This Brand Will Boost Your Closet
Belur
Lounges
The Mill

Head To This Restro-Lounge For A Good Time With Your Squad
Belur
Bars
Live Your Life

This Pub Is The First In Howrah To Serve Draught Beer & It's Enough Reason To Head There Now!
Belur
Gift Shops
Birthday Store

This Store In Rangoli Mall Cannot Be More To-The-Point For Your Gifting Needs
Belur
Toy Stores
Toniland

Get Your Child's Next Birthday Gift From This Store In Rangoli Mall
Belur
Accessories
Wildcraft

Love The Wild? Then Head To Wildcraft For All Your Travel And Trekking Gear Needs
Belur
Fast Food Restaurants
Dhakai Handi

This Service Will Deliver Authentic Bangladeshi Food To Your Doorstep
Sinthee
Boutiques
Rapurna's Boutique

Delivering Saris All Around The Globe,This Boutique Is A Handloom Heaven
Sinthee
Other
Jiban Deep

It's Pawsome! This Medical Shop Delivers Veterinary Meds For Your Furry Friends At Your Doorstep
Sinthee
Toy Stores
Khilonewala

Don't Shop But Rent Toys For Your Little One From This Online Library In Howrah
Artists
Arnob Nayak

This City Designer Makes Bollywood-Inspired Wedding Blouses Under INR 5000
Dum Dum Cant
Cafes
Aamar Kolkata Sobar Cafe

Aamar Kolkata Sobar Cafe Is North Kol's New Age Paarar Dokan With A Twist
Dum Dum Cant
