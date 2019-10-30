Gifting Just Got Better With This Brand's Curated Handmade Hampers

Want to add that personal touch to your gift? Wrapper Snapper is your answer. You can make your bespoke hampers for your tea-loving friend or can simply pick up a gift box that they have thoughtfully curated for the bride-to-be. Anniversaries, birthday, for bridesmaids or the bride - they have customised hampers to suit every taste and occasion.

Have your friend's baby shower coming up and not sure where and what to check? Head out here and simply choose one of their pregnancy hampers or the new born gift sets. For your niece who has her birthday coming up, you can splurge her to toy sets, animal cushions and others from here. The hampers start at INR 1,500 and can go upto INR 7,000.

The other thing to definitely check out here are the luxury flower bouquets and boxes. You can make a bespoke bouquet here with your fave lilies, chrysanthemums, roses and others, and floor your bae. The bouquets start at INR 1,350 and can go upto INR 4,000.