Hastings
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Hastings
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Home Décor Stores
Accessories
Bars
Boutiques
Bakeries
Tourist Attractions
Fort William
Fort William’s New Eco-Friendly E-Rickshaws Start At Just INR 2
Hastings
Sports Venues
Royal Calcutta Turf Club
Spend A Chic New Year's Day At The Races: Here's What To Expect
Hastings
Tourist Attractions
Princep Ghat
Slow Boat Rides To Gorgeous Sunsets, & Bhel: Spend The Perfect Evening With Bae At Prinsep Ghat
Hastings
Museums
Victoria Memorial
New To Kolkata? Here's Everything You Can Do At Victoria Memorial
Maidan
Classes & Workshops
Kolkata Police Training School
Learn To Shoot Like A Pro At The Kolkata Police Training School
Bhowanipur
Schools & Colleges
Academy Of Fine Arts
Kolkata Folks, Watch Out For The Next Performance Of This All-Night Play
Maidan
Cultural Centres
Rabindra Sadan
Music, Dance And Plays: This Iconic Cultural Centre Is A Must-Visit For Every Kolkatan
Maidan
Religious Establishments
St. Paul's Cathedral
Here's All That Is To Check Out At Kolkata's Iconic St Paul's Cathedral This Christmas
Maidan
Other
Birla Planetarium
Check Out The Milky Way In HD At The New & Hi-Tech Birla Planetarium
Maidan
Movie Theatres
Nandan
One Of Kolkata's Oldest Theatres Just Got Revamped And We're Going Back In Time!
Maidan
Hotels
Taj Bengal
Rooms With A View: Book A Stay At The Iconic Taj Bengal
Alipore
Fine Dining
Souk - Taj Bengal
This Multi-Cuisine Restaurant Serves The Best Of All Worlds & We're Busy Licking Our Fingers
Alipore
Fine Dining
Cal 27 - Taj Bengal
The Taj's New All-Day Dining Hub Has A To-Die-For Poolside View & A Lavish Buffet
Alipore
Accessories
Peaubella
Classy Clutches To Sassy Sling, Hit Up Peaubella For High Quality
Other
Calcutta Club
This 1907 Club Was Started To Protest The Anti-Indian Code In The Raj Era And It Is A Must Visit
Bhowanipur
Malls
Metro Plaza
Stock Up Your Shoe Wardrobe At This Market (Starting From Just INR 100)
Park Street Area
Salons
The Nail Shop
It's Raining Discounts At This New Nail Parlour, Starting At INR 999 For Both Feet & Hands
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
Alipore Zoological Gardens
Go On A Date With Simba, Nala Or Timon At Kolkata's Only Animal Kingdom
Alipore
Casual Dining
Fire & Ice Pizzeria
This Iconic Pizzeria From Kathmandu Serves Up Authentic Pizzas, Great Tiramisu And Italian Vibes
Park Street Area
Classes & Workshops
Openhouse
This Co-Studying Space Makes Learning A Whole Lot Cooler
Park Street Area
Malls
Emami Market
This Mall In Kolkata Has Value-For-Money Products
Elgin
Dessert Parlours
Krazzy For Waffle
Go Krazzy with Nolen Gur & Rabri Waffles Again!
Elgin
Delivery Services
Cloud Kitchen
Kolkata Peeps, You Can Now Get Khow Suey Delivered For Just INR 350
Chowranghee
