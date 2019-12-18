Hastings

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Hastings

image - Fort William
Fort William

Fort William’s New Eco-Friendly E-Rickshaws Start At Just INR 2
Hastings
image - Royal Calcutta Turf Club
Royal Calcutta Turf Club

Spend A Chic New Year's Day At The Races: Here's What To Expect
Hastings
image - Princep Ghat
Princep Ghat

Slow Boat Rides To Gorgeous Sunsets, & Bhel: Spend The Perfect Evening With Bae At Prinsep Ghat
Hastings
image - Victoria Memorial
Victoria Memorial

New To Kolkata? Here's Everything You Can Do At Victoria Memorial
Maidan
image - Kolkata Police Training School
Kolkata Police Training School

Learn To Shoot Like A Pro At The Kolkata Police Training School
Bhowanipur
image - Academy Of Fine Arts
Academy Of Fine Arts

Kolkata Folks, Watch Out For The Next Performance Of This All-Night Play
Maidan
image - Rabindra Sadan
Rabindra Sadan

Music, Dance And Plays: This Iconic Cultural Centre Is A Must-Visit For Every Kolkatan
Maidan
image - St. Paul's Cathedral
St. Paul's Cathedral

Here's All That Is To Check Out At Kolkata's Iconic St Paul's Cathedral This Christmas
Maidan
image - Birla Planetarium
Birla Planetarium

Check Out The Milky Way In HD At The New & Hi-Tech Birla Planetarium
Maidan
image - Nandan
Nandan

One Of Kolkata's Oldest Theatres Just Got Revamped And We're Going Back In Time!
Maidan
image - Taj Bengal
Taj Bengal

Rooms With A View: Book A Stay At The Iconic Taj Bengal
Alipore
image - Souk - Taj Bengal
Souk - Taj Bengal

This Multi-Cuisine Restaurant Serves The Best Of All Worlds & We're Busy Licking Our Fingers
Alipore
image - Cal 27 - Taj Bengal
Cal 27 - Taj Bengal

The Taj's New All-Day Dining Hub Has A To-Die-For Poolside View & A Lavish Buffet
Alipore
image - Peaubella
Peaubella

Classy Clutches To Sassy Sling, Hit Up Peaubella For High Quality
Other
Other

This 1907 Club Was Started To Protest The Anti-Indian Code In The Raj Era And It Is A Must Visit
Bhowanipur
image - Metro Plaza
Metro Plaza

Stock Up Your Shoe Wardrobe At This Market (Starting From Just INR 100)
Park Street Area
image - The Nail Shop
The Nail Shop

It's Raining Discounts At This New Nail Parlour, Starting At INR 999 For Both Feet & Hands
image - Alipore Zoological Gardens
Alipore Zoological Gardens

Go On A Date With Simba, Nala Or Timon At Kolkata's Only Animal Kingdom
Alipore
image - Fire & Ice Pizzeria
Fire & Ice Pizzeria

This Iconic Pizzeria From Kathmandu Serves Up Authentic Pizzas, Great Tiramisu And Italian Vibes
Park Street Area
image - Openhouse
Openhouse

This Co-Studying Space Makes Learning A Whole Lot Cooler
Park Street Area
image - Emami Market
Emami Market

This Mall In Kolkata Has Value-For-Money Products
Elgin
image - Krazzy For Waffle
Krazzy For Waffle

Go Krazzy with Nolen Gur & Rabri Waffles Again!
Elgin
image - Cloud Kitchen
Cloud Kitchen

Kolkata Peeps, You Can Now Get Khow Suey Delivered For Just INR 350
Chowranghee
