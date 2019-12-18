Explore
Bhandup
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Bhandup
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Bars
Dessert Parlours
Clothing Stores
Lounges
Bakeries
Book Stores
Delivery Services
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mi Hi Koli
Drop By This Outlet For Some North Indian Delights!
Bhandup
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Scoop Gelateria
Gelato, Sorbet & More: This Bhandup Dessert Parlor Is Wooing Peeps With Their Innovative Flavours
Bhandup
Libraries
Libraries
Read 'N' Share
Read Up: This Library Lets You Borrow Books For Free
Bhandup
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Liberty La Classique
Cheap Food, Booze And Free Chakna At Liberty La Classique In Kandivali
Kandivali West
Pubs
Pubs
Thyme Bistro
iPads, Free WiFi And No Pressure To Order At This Work-Friendly Bar In Huma Mall
Bhandup
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Ornamental Mithai
Mulund Has A New Venue For Some Amazing Mithais!
Mulund West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Stone Oven
Found A Hidden Gem In Mulund
Mulund West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sorriso Brasserie & Bar
Visit This Amazing Restaurant With Delicious Food
Mulund West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Eveun - Your Luxury Lifestyle Store
EVEUN: Unique Multi-Designer Store That Houses Designer Clothing & Accessories
Mulund West
Cafes
Cafes
Chaayos
Chaayos: A Place For All The Chai Lovers In The City
Mulund West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gathering Ground
Tucked Away In Mulund Is A Little Restaurant Which You Shouldn’t Miss!
Mulund West
Cafes
Cafes
Farm Cafe
The Farm Cafe For More Healthy Options & Pretty Decor
Mulund West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ph Se Food
This Quirky Restaurant In Mulund With All-Day Dining Will Lighten Your Mood
Mulund West
Cafes
Cafes
Coffee By Di Bella
Craving A Freakshake, But Don't Know Where To Go? This Place Got You Covered
Mulund West
Cafes
Cafes
Imagine Cafe
Imagine Café At Mulund West Has Crazy Good Vegan Food
Mulund West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bindaas Begum Rockin' Raja
This New Mulund Restaurant Serves Palatable Food & Has Pretty Interiors
Mulund West
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Olive Achaar
Momos, Thukpa & Boozy Desserts: We Love This Food Delivery Service In Powai
Powai
Schools & Colleges
Schools & Colleges
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Sneak Into The IIT Campus And Chow Down At Five Of Their Best Canteens
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Maddu Mess
Had A Late Night In Powai? Head To Maddu's Mess For 4.30AM Breakfast
Powai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Bhookh Bungla
Wiggle, Wiggle: Make Your Instagram Lit With These Spectacular 3D Jelly Cakes
Powai
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Curry Culture
Craving Indian & Mughlai Food? This Delivery Kitchen Does It The Best
Powai
Tailors
Tailors
Mallika Tailors
Visit This Tailor In Powai And Get A Well-Stitched Blouse For Only INR 190
Powai
