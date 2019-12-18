Explore
Bhuleshwar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Bhuleshwar
Jewellery Shops
Bombay Beads Center
Handcrafted With Care: This Jewellery Brand Does Chunky Jewellery Right
Bhuleshwar
Home Décor Stores
Ram Metal
Write It Up: These Funky Letters And Neon Signage Will Brighten Up Your Room
Bhuleshwar
Markets
Bhendi Bazaar
Ladies, Line Up: Here's Where You Can Buy Gorgeous Mojris For INR 250
Bhuleshwar
Clothing Stores
Shah Valamji Hansraj
Blast From The Past: Buy 25 Shades Of Gorgeous Bandhani Cloth From Here
Marine Lines
Musical Instrument Stores
Haji Ebrahim Record Store
Go Back In Time & Disc-cover Vinyls At This 50-Year-Old Chor Bazaar Shop
Kumbharwada
Casual Dining
Noor Mohammadi Hotel
If Munnabhai Were Your Friend This Is Where He'd Tell You To Eat
Mandvi
Casual Dining
Shalimar Restaurant
Grab Five Of Your Friends To Gorge On This Epic Raan Biryani At Shalimar
Clothing Stores
Jodhpur Saree Centre
Desi Dream: Grab One Of These Colourful Jodhpuri Skirts For Only INR 300
Bhuleshwar
Other
Mohammed Ali Road
Satiate Your Dessert Cravings With Sweet Treats From This Street
Masjid Bandar
Other
Mohammed Ali Road
Are You In Love With Kebabs? Then You Need To Visit Mohammed Ali Road
Mandvi
Furniture Stores
The Grand Trunk Funiture
An Absolutely Gorgeous Store For Vintage Furniture In Kumbharwada
Kumbharwada
Home Décor Stores
Mansoori Curio Shop
This Shop In Chor Bazaar Has Everything Antique At Reasonsable Prices!
Kumbharwada
Accessories
Vintage Watches
Rolex, Seiko Or Rado: This Shop In Chor Bazar Sells Original Vintage Watches For Cheap
Kumbharwada
Fast Food Restaurants
Sukri's Biryani House
This Small SoBo Joint Makes Mughlai Mutton Biryani That Is To Die For
Mandvi
Sweet Shops
Suleman Usman Mithaiwala
Suleman Usman Mithaiwala On Mohammed Ali Road Serves Authentic Desi Sweets
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
Haji Tikka Corner
So Yum: Have A Plate Of Juicy Seekh Kebabs For INR 100 At This Hidden Gem
Byculla
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Imam Sharbathwala
Beat The Heat While Shopping For Antiques In Chor Bazar At This Hidden Gem!
Kumbharwada
Dessert Parlours
Taj Ice Cream
You'll Love The Creamy, Hand-Churned Ice Cream At This Hidden Gem In Bohri Mohalla
Mandvi
Sweet Shops
Burhanpur Mawa Jalebi
Sweet, Sweet Cravings: The Mawa Jalebi At This SoBo Stall Is Out Of This World
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
Surti 12 Handi
Get Mutton Paaya & Nalli Nihari For Just INR 150 At This 80-Year-Old Eatery
Grant Road
Clothing Stores
Carron
Shaadi Shopping Goals: This Kalbadevi Store Has You Sorted
Kalbadevi
Casual Dining
B Bhagat Tarachand
The Vegetarian Thali At Bhagat Tarachand In Zaveri Bazaar Is Amazing
Marine Lines
Other
Poster Stuff
Bollywood Buffs, This Is The Best Shop In Town For Vintage Movie Posters
Kumbharwada
