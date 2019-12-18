Bhuleshwar

Jewellery Shops
image - Bombay Beads Center
Bombay Beads Center

Handcrafted With Care: This Jewellery Brand Does Chunky Jewellery Right
Bhuleshwar
Home Décor Stores
image - Ram Metal
Ram Metal

Write It Up: These Funky Letters And Neon Signage Will Brighten Up Your Room
Bhuleshwar
Markets
image - Bhendi Bazaar
Bhendi Bazaar

Ladies, Line Up: Here's Where You Can Buy Gorgeous Mojris For INR 250
Bhuleshwar
Clothing Stores
image - Shah Valamji Hansraj
Shah Valamji Hansraj

Blast From The Past: Buy 25 Shades Of Gorgeous Bandhani Cloth From Here
Marine Lines
Musical Instrument Stores
image - Haji Ebrahim Record Store
Haji Ebrahim Record Store

Go Back In Time & Disc-cover Vinyls At This 50-Year-Old Chor Bazaar Shop
Kumbharwada
Casual Dining
image - Noor Mohammadi Hotel
Noor Mohammadi Hotel

If Munnabhai Were Your Friend This Is Where He'd Tell You To Eat
Mandvi
Casual Dining
image - Shalimar Restaurant
Shalimar Restaurant

Grab Five Of Your Friends To Gorge On This Epic Raan Biryani At Shalimar
Clothing Stores
image - Jodhpur Saree Centre
Jodhpur Saree Centre

Desi Dream: Grab One Of These Colourful Jodhpuri Skirts For Only INR 300
Bhuleshwar
Other
image - Mohammed Ali Road
Mohammed Ali Road

Satiate Your Dessert Cravings With Sweet Treats From This Street
Masjid Bandar
Other
image - Mohammed Ali Road
Mohammed Ali Road

Are You In Love With Kebabs? Then You Need To Visit Mohammed Ali Road
Mandvi
Furniture Stores
image - The Grand Trunk Funiture
The Grand Trunk Funiture

An Absolutely Gorgeous Store For Vintage Furniture In Kumbharwada
Kumbharwada
Home Décor Stores
image - Mansoori Curio Shop
Mansoori Curio Shop

This Shop In Chor Bazaar Has Everything Antique At Reasonsable Prices!
Kumbharwada
Accessories
image - Vintage Watches
Vintage Watches

Rolex, Seiko Or Rado: This Shop In Chor Bazar Sells Original Vintage Watches For Cheap
Kumbharwada
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sukri's Biryani House
Sukri's Biryani House

This Small SoBo Joint Makes Mughlai Mutton Biryani That Is To Die For
Mandvi
Sweet Shops
image - Suleman Usman Mithaiwala
Suleman Usman Mithaiwala

Suleman Usman Mithaiwala On Mohammed Ali Road Serves Authentic Desi Sweets
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Haji Tikka Corner
Haji Tikka Corner

So Yum: Have A Plate Of Juicy Seekh Kebabs For INR 100 At This Hidden Gem
Byculla
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Imam Sharbathwala
Imam Sharbathwala

Beat The Heat While Shopping For Antiques In Chor Bazar At This Hidden Gem!
Kumbharwada
Dessert Parlours
image - Taj Ice Cream
Taj Ice Cream

You'll Love The Creamy, Hand-Churned Ice Cream At This Hidden Gem In Bohri Mohalla
Mandvi
Sweet Shops
image - Burhanpur Mawa Jalebi
Burhanpur Mawa Jalebi

Sweet, Sweet Cravings: The Mawa Jalebi At This SoBo Stall Is Out Of This World
Mandvi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Surti 12 Handi
Surti 12 Handi

Get Mutton Paaya & Nalli Nihari For Just INR 150 At This 80-Year-Old Eatery
Grant Road
Clothing Stores
image - Carron
Carron

Shaadi Shopping Goals: This Kalbadevi Store Has You Sorted
Kalbadevi
Casual Dining
image - B Bhagat Tarachand
B Bhagat Tarachand

The Vegetarian Thali At Bhagat Tarachand In Zaveri Bazaar Is Amazing
Marine Lines
Other
image - Poster Stuff
Poster Stuff

Bollywood Buffs, This Is The Best Shop In Town For Vintage Movie Posters
Kumbharwada
